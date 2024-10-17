2024 has been a year marred with box office failures from big budget movies like Argylle and Furiosa, but there have been some standouts to perform extraordinarily well on a low budget. One of those standouts is Terrifier 3, the third chapter in the story of Art the Clown, which recently passed $25 million at the worldwide box office and is set to cross the $25 million mark domestically soon as well. This would be a meager total for something like a Marvel movie and would earn headlines as the biggest flop of the year, but Terrifier 3 was produced for only $2 million, meaning the movie has already earned back more than 10x its reported cost. This level of profit margin is a major win in the column of low-budget horror movies.

Terrifier 3 is officially in the top 70 highest grossing movies of the year at the worldwide box office as well, recently passing the likes of Immaculate, the horror film starring Sydney Sweeney, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the period piece/action film toplined by Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson. Terrifier 3 needs less than $1 million to pass Reagan, the Dennis Quaid-led Presidential biopic, and then it will move in on Christopher Nolan's territory as The Dark Knight Rises earned just over $30 million during its 2024 re-release. It took Terrifier 3 only a few days in theaters to take the franchise total to new highs and quickly become the highest grossing Terrifier movie, and the film's high Rotten Tomatoes score is evidence that you don't need a nine-figure budget to produce a good movie that people are interested in seeing in theaters.

Who Stars in ‘Terrifier 3’?

Close

Terrifier 3 features Lauren LaVera in the lead role of Sienna. LaVera is best known for starring in the previous Terrifier film, and also for starring in the critically panned Iron Fist series on Netflix. Terrifier 3 also returns David Howard Thornton to the role of Art the Clown, the hilarious, murdering clown that has even caused some people to leave their theaters with debilitating nausea. Also featuring in Terrifier 3 is Antonella Rose as Gabbie, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan, and Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, and the film was written and directed by Damien Leone.

Terrifier 3 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Runtime 125 Minutes Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Expand

FIND TICKETS