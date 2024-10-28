It took a while, but two movies are now simultaneously saving face for the horror genre after a difficult year. While Smile 2 tries to match the high standards set by its blockbuster predecessor, Terrifier 3 has overtaken not only the two previous films in the series, but also most other horror titles released this year. After completing two full weeks in theaters, Terrifier 3 hit a major global box office milestone this weekend, as it establishes itself among 2024’s biggest horror hits.

With $44 million domestically and another $6 million from overseas markets, Terrifier 3 has now hit the $50 million milestone worldwide. The movie grossed over $4.5 million domestically this weekend, its third, as it slipped to the number six spot. It’s still playing in around the same number of theaters as it was when it premiered, which means that it’ll likely hit the $50 million mark domestically by the end of its run. This is a tremendous achievement for a movie that cost a reported $2 million to produce, and can hardly be described as mainstream.

For context, only three other “horror” films — Longlegs, Alien: Romulus, and A Quiet Place: Day One — have grossed over $50 million domestically this year. They offer a combination of other genres as well. Terrifier 3, on the other hand, is a gory slasher movie that brings back the already-iconic Art the Clown after a couple of outlandish cult hits. But a character and a franchise that remained on the margins for the first few years are now challenging the big dogs. This was made possible by a smart marketing campaign by distributor Cineverse, which appealed not only to the series’ built-in fan-base, but also tried to attract crowds that had just been disappointed by Joker: Folie à Deux.

The Three 'Terrifier' Movies Have Grossed Over $66 Million Worldwide

Terrifier 3 debuted in that massive film’s wake, and will eventually conclude its run within a few million dollars of it. The movie was also embraced by the horror community, which goes a long way in ensuring a stable box office performance. Most horror movies tend to be front-loaded these days; only a handful are able to pull crowds week after week. Terrifier 3’s excellent 86% audience score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes certainly helped build word-of-mouth, even as crowds were turning their backs on Joker: Folie à Deux.

Orchestrated by filmmaker Damien Leone, the first Terrifier film debuted in 2018, but was a non-performer in theaters. It gained popularity only after it hit streaming, and that, too, among a niche crowd. Terrifier 2 was released in 2022, and went on to generate an unexpectedly robust $15 million globally, against a reported production budget of $250,000. Terrifier 3’s success practically guarantees a fourth installment. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.