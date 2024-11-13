Terrifier 3 has been a box office-slashing success, with the end of Halloween doing nothing to deter the morbidly curious from heading to their local theater. Now one of the thirty highest-grossing films of the year and in the top 10 highest-grossing non-rated movies ever, Terrifier 3 has staked its claim as a certified triumph. On top of these impressive feats, Terrifier 3 has now hit a new box office milestone, officially surpassing the $70 million mark globally.

This figure is split between $53.7 million domestically and $16.5 million internationally, with the threequel proving most popular in the U.S. In overseas territories, the film has proven most successful in the U.K., Russia, and Italy, with this trio of countries alone making almost two-thirds of Terrifier 3's international total. With success like this, especially on a remarkably low budget of just $2 million, means that the world has not seen the last of Art the Clown just yet.

'Terrifier 3' Has a Problem With Its Victims

Image via Cineverse

There's no doubt that the catalyst to Terrifier 3's success is Art the Clown himself. David Howard Thornton's already-iconic performance is one of modern horror's most skin-crawling villains, with Art the Clown simply the stuff of nightmares. However, it can sometimes feel as if the Terrifier franchise relies too heavily on its violent star, with other aspects of the movies taking somewhat of a creative back seat. This can be felt in the most recent installment, with Art the Clown's unforgettable persona drowning out the rest of the ensemble. This is mentioned in Ross Bonaime's review of the film for Collider:

"When Terrifier 3 relies on Thornton’s monster clown schtick, it’s silent, distressing, and grotesque (complimentary). But when Leone has to write actual human characters, they come off as stiff, unsatisfying, and, frankly, boring. It’s as if humans only exist to become dead humans, and trying to write actual people has never been a strong suit in this series. Yet, because of how this story splits, it’s pulling the audience in two polarizing directions. On one hand, Terrifier 3 clearly wants us to appreciate the new ways Leone and Art find to kill people, yet it also wants us to sympathize with those who have seen this madness and escape Art’s grasp. Terrifier 3 wants its blood-covered cake and to eat it too, and it never works. It’s great that Terrifier 3 at least pushes the lore behind Art and Sienna into an interesting direction, but it’s doing that for the sake of future releases, not for any satisfying conclusion to this film."

Terrifier 3 has officially surpassed the $70 million mark at the global box office. You can still catch the movie in theaters now.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Expand

