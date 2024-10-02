It's almost time for horror fans! We're less than 10 days away from seeing Art the Clown’s deadly big screen return in Terrifier 3. The third chapter in director Damien Leone’s indie slasher franchise is about to smash the Halloween season over the head with a grotesque rotting pumpkin. While the marketing thus far has been killer with a ton of gory trailers and images that have made genre fans feel like they were waking up to their own demented version of Christmas morning, the best marketing is often the thing you don’t pay or plan for. With its previous installment, the excessive violent nature of the franchise finally reached the mainstream moviegoer, which caused many people to throw up, get sick and, in some cases, pass out. Because of this, many theaters put up warning signs for Art’s blood-soaked madness. Terrifier even provided franchise-themed barf bags in some cases. Well ahead of Terrifier 3 wide release next week, those warnings and barf bags have made a sinister comeback.

The official Terrifier social media accounts have understandably been very active in the lead up to the third film. Their latest post was a picture of the updated warning signs that will likely be seen in theaters in the coming week. The sign reads, “Warning! This film contains extreme violence and excessive gore. If you are feeling unwell, please find a member of the staff. Staff trained in first aid are on site” The post would add, “Don’t say we didn’t warn you…”. Their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account also shared an additional shot of the returning barf bag which features Art’s scary mug on the front and a similar gore warning on the back. Terrifier has been hands down one of, if not, the bloodiest modern horror series around. Art has no limit, as in the first two main films, we’ve seen him cut someone in half, another victim sculpted alive, and the aftermath of him eating a face. If there was a picture for shock value in the dictionary, Art would be there front and center with his creepy grin.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terrifier 3 is leaving the horrors of Halloween behind to turn the Christmas holiday season blood-red. It has been five years since Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) cut off Art the Clown’s head, seemingly killing him. However, as we saw in the post credits of Terrifier 2, this clown has only been reborn. Although Sienna is still dealing with the trauma left in Art’s wake, she’s trying to have a nice family Christmas with her brother Johnathan (Elliott Fullam). That all gets thrown in an open fire when Art comes down the chimney to make Miles County’s Christmas Eve a living nightmare. This is being pegged as the goriest film in the franchise, which has been backed up by Terrifier 3’s early festival screenings. Even the most seasoned horror and Terrifier lover might need that festive barf bag this time around. It’s also marketing gimmicks like this that led to Terrifier 2’s massive financial success.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 releases exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024. While horror fans prepare their stomachs for another Art the Clown slay ride, you can view the latest trailer below.