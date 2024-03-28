The Big Picture Terrifier 3 promises to up the ante with the most horrific scenes yet, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the fall release date.

The addition of complex storytelling and deep character development has elevated the Terrifier franchise to new heights in the horror genre.

Prepare yourself for a blood-soaked Christmas nightmare as Art the Clown wreaks havoc in Terrifier 3, set to hit theaters on October 25, 2024.

The horror genre may have gotten off to a slow start in 2024, but it’s finally off to the races thanks to original haunts like Late Night With the Devil and Immaculate. However, in terms of horror sequels, there’s no film as highly anticipated as Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. The Christmas-themed nightmare will see the devilish Art the Clown against the ill-fated Miles County once again. The third film in the popular indie franchise is currently in the bloody heart of filming for a fall release. Now, Leone has teased that Terrifier fans have seen nothing yet.

Leone Tweeted early Thursday morning, “Can honestly say we just filmed one of the most insanely horrific scenes of the Terrifier franchise and you’ll never believe who couldn’t handle it on set the bts is hilarious. Can’t wait for you all to see!” That’s a lot to take in because, in the last decade, the first two Terrifier films have been some of the most brutal of its genre. In a franchise where we have seen someone sawed in half with barely any editing cuts and another victim scalped alive, it's hard to fathom what the Terrifier team can do to shock us. Almost every kill done by Art thus far would have been crowned the best in another slasher series. Art never takes the easy route of killing and is a sadistic master at ghastly torture. If anyone can top what they’ve done in the past, it's Leone and his great team of filmmakers. It’s also just humorous to imagine who had a hard time getting through the scene on set. The second film literally made people faint in theaters, so that only bodes well for the helpless audience that’ll be seeing Terrifier 3 in theaters.

More Than Just Blood and Gore

Close

While the original Terrifier had the template of a typical modern slasher with very little story to focus on the pure horror of Art’s madness, Terrifier 2 was a whole different killer ballgame. The level of complex storytelling that Leone added to the sequel has propelled Terrifier to one of the best horror franchises in history. Particularly, Lauren LaVera’s Sienna Shaw gave this series the depth required to have each gruesome kill be meaningful and lace the gore with a weight that’s often not seen in this genre. Her first battle with Art the Clown was legendary. The character’s added mythology presented the sequel with an epic emotional scale. This has also quickly elevated LaVera to the top of the “final girl” food chain. The beloved actress returns for a rematch with Art in Terrifier 3, which will be the first film in the franchise not set on Halloween. Christmas will never be looked at the same way again and, like Leone teased, expect some of the most blood-soaked kills ever put on the big screen. However, one thing is for sure, Art will definitely be in the holy jolly holiday spirit.

When Does Terrifier 3 Release?

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 25, 2024.