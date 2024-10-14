Fear not fear fans, one of cinema's oldest genres is set to have a strong year at the box office. Horror has always found a home with its dedicated fanbase year after year, with 2024 dishing out some devilish delights that have led to millions of ticket sales. Now, thanks to the early success of Terrifier 3 as it spooks its way to the top of the Box Office charts, the genre has hit an impressive $650 million in US theaters so far this year. Of course, this doesn't account for the few horrors yet to arrive this year, including the hotly-anticipated Christmas Day arrival of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu.

Thanks to Terrifier 3's current haul of $18.3 million in just three days, the genre has passed the aforementioned milestone with relative ease, already hitting a higher total than the entirety of 2022. Alas, Art the Clown cannot take the majority of the credit, with the film yet to crack the top 10 horrors of the year (although it won't be long until it does). Top of the class in 2024's list of horror movies is A Quiet Place: Day One, with the prequel netting a huge $138 million domestically. Second place goes to Alien: Romulus, with Fede Álvarez's film grabbing $105 million in total. Alongside the likes of Speak No Evil, The Strangers: Chapter One, The First Omen, and the surprise hit Longlegs, 2024 has proven to hold plenty of quality for horror lovers.

'Terrifier 3' is a Gory Mess in More Ways Than One

Image via Cineverse

With rumors swirling ever since it previewed that Terrifier 3 had been causing many to vomit from its excessive gore, intrigue has been understandably rife. However, unlike its highly acclaimed second outing, it seems as if Terrifier 3's attention to messy effects seeped into its scripting too. With a story many felt was bland, it's easy to see why plenty of viewers and critics are declaring this outing as provocative for provocative's sake. One such critic who was less than impressed with the film was Collider's Ross Bonaime, who said in his review:

"Terrifier 3 is an odd film in an odd series, as Leone clearly wants us to appreciate the escalated gore that is brought to this horrendous world, but also seemingly wants us to see the implications that such violence causes. Please sit back and enjoy the organs and blood that spew everywhere, but also, don’t pay too much attention to the parent or child of the murdered who is also watching their life destroyed before their very eyes! But also, do care when it suits the story at hand. As a mindless killing display, Terrifier 3 is impressive, but it wants to be more than that, and that’s where the problems lie. Like Art's bag of tricks, Terrifier 3 often is little more than a mixed-up collection of tools that can be drawn upon depending on the whims of its holder, without any rhyme or reason—just pure mayhem, for better, but mostly, for worse."

Terrifier 3 has helped the horror genre to the $650 million mark at the 2024 US Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Distributor(s) Cineverse Expand

Find Tickets Now