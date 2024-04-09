The Big Picture Terrifier 3, the highly anticipated horror sequel, brings a snow-covered Christmas twist that will redefine the holiday season for fans.

Cineverse and Iconic Events team up again to release Terrifier 3 theatrically this fall after the success of Terrifier 2 in 2022.

The third installment promises to be the scariest yet, with familiar faces returning to explore Sienna's backstory with her father.

One of the most highly anticipated horror releases this year is Terrifier 3. The slasher sequel from director Damien Leone will once again see Art the Clown terrorize the masses. However, there’s a snow-covered Christmas twist this time around that’ll make horror fans never look at the holiday season the same way again. That being said, the one thing that’s not changing for this sequel is that Cineverse is reteaming with Iconic Events to release the film theatrically this fall.

Reported exclusively by Variety, the news came from CinemaCon this week. Brad Miska, Cineverse vice president of business development and managing director of Bloody Disgusting, had nothing but praise, saying, “Iconic absolutely crushed it for us with Terrifier 2.” He would continue on, “When the film went viral, they did a tremendous job keeping up with the hype and helped us secure thousands of screens across the country. With several months to plan, we know they’re the perfect partner to help us take the franchise to the next level with Terrifier 3.”

President and co-founder of Iconic Events Releasing, Steven Menkin, would share the same sentiment stating, "Iconic Events is thrilled to be able to continue our partnership with Cineverse and showcase the next Terrifier film in the only way it's meant to be seen … on the big screen"

Art the Clown’s Killer Return

It’s understandable why Cineverse and Iconic Events would want to partner back up on the third film as Terrifier 2 was one of the best genre successes when it was released in October 2022. On just a budget of $250,000, the indie squeal blew the door off the box office, making over $15 million worldwide. Stories about people passing out or walking out of the theater also added to the slasher’s must-see big screen legend. Terrifier 3 is currently in production with both Lauren LaVera and David Howard Thornton reprising their beloved roles as final girl Sienna Shaw and Art respectively. The third film is moving the series from the spooky Halloween season to the chilling Christmas month for the first time in the franchise’s history. While there’s still a ton of mystery to the sequel, the film will further explore Sienna’s backstory with her father, and it's been promised to be the scariest entry to date.

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 25, 2024. Until then, you can view the previously released teaser trailer below.

