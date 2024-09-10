It’s been a minute since Art the Clown frightened us to the core but we are only a month away from Terrifier 3. Set in the backdrop of Christmas festivities the third installment in the franchise will see the devilish clown against the ill-fated Miles County once again. As more details about the film trickle down, fans are getting a good look at the gore and blood that’s in store.

A new image unveiled by Total Films sees Art in the killing mode as he holds his weapon over his head and is seen covered in blood. The image further cements the third movie in Damien Leone’s bloody saga as the goriest yet, with some scenes causing Art star David Howard Thornton to almost throw up.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Picking up the pieces from the previous film the new feature sees Sienna and her younger brother struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind, things take a turn when Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare.

Speaking about the feature Leone divulged that the studio wanted to "reboot it for a wider audience. That’s not what I was interested in. They would say, 'It’s gotta be rated R, it can’t be as gory as you made it.'" As for the mature nature of the film, the director revealed that he knew "they’d never let me shoot the first 10 minutes of what I wanted to do [in Terrifier 3]. So, I thought, 'Let’s just stay true to what this franchise is.'" And certainly, by the looks of the film fans are in for a chilling ride as Art the Clown unleashes chaos on the innocent residents of Miles County when they peacefully drift off to sleep.

Along with Thornton as Art the Clown, the returning cast includes Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria "Vicky" Heyes, and Chris Jericho as Burke. Further rounding off the cast are Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus, Tom Savini, Jason Patric, Antonella Rose as Gabbie, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Annie Lederman, Sienna Hubert-Ross, and Jon Abrahams. Leone directs from his own script.

Terrifier 3 will be released in theaters nationwide on October 11. You can know more details about the feature with our handy guide here and check out the new image above.