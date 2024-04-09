The Big Picture Excitement builds as the highly anticipated slasher sequel Terrifier 3 brings back Sienna Shaw as Miles County's protector against evil.

The new Christmas setting and deepening of Sienna's backstory promises to make Terrifier 3 the scariest film in the franchise.

Actress Lauren LaVera's performance as Sienna has quickly made her a beloved star of the genre, with fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

The horror genre is finally starting to ramp up in 2024. With that, there are so many exciting franchises returning this year, like the highly anticipated slasher sequel Terrifier 3. The third film in the blood-soaked Art the Clown saga is killing its way to theaters this October and will see the return of Lauren LaVera’s Sienna Shaw as Miles County’s one true protector against evil. However, in a newly released image for Terrifier 3, Sienna has seen better days.

Posted to LaVera’s X account, the latest haunting image sees Sienna screaming through a staircase railing with Christmas lights around her. The pure terror on LaVera’s face is par for the core with this popular franchise, with the actress writing, “This is what peak trauma-acting looks like #Terrifier3”. The horror icon also accompanied the post with a humorous Letterboxd user review stating, “The Terrifier 2 girl has another sh***ty day in this movie.”

A Modern Slasher Icon

Close

There are so many reasons to get excited about Terrifier 3. The new Christmas setting for one has been getting a lot of gleeful buzz. However, Terrifier 2’s success all hinged around the introduction of the series’ final girl, Sienna. LaVera completely owned every second of the epic slasher sequel and the unique lore attached to her character made her connection with this deadly clown that much more compelling. The first sequel didn’t give us a ton of answers, which was part of its appeal, but Terrifier 3 looks to deepen Sienna’s backstory. This includes finally revealing how her father, who died before the events of Terrifier 2, is related to Art. Director Damien Leone has even teased that this will be the scariest film of the franchise, with them recently filming what the filmmaker described as “one of most insanely horrific scenes” in Terrifier history.

Sienna Shaw’s Christmas in Hell

Even though Terrifier 2 isn’t even two years old, LaVera has quickly become one of the most beloved stars of the genre. Their performance as Sienna is one of a kind, but their clear love for horror and the Terrifier fanbase is a completely different animal. That’s why it’s going to be exciting to witness LaVera's second round with Art. Even if it looks like Sienna will never want to celebrate Christmas again. That, of course, is if she makes it out of this dreadful holiday season alive. Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 25, 2024. Until then, you can view the new scream-worthy image below.