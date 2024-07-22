The Big Picture Terrifier 3 brings back Art the Clown in a blood-soaked Christmas slasher, with new terrifying images to haunt your dreams.

The film follows Sienna's struggle as a survivor, with Art still on the hunt and a possessed Victoria playing a bigger role in the madness.

Taking inspiration from classic Christmas horrors, Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 11, 2024, promising a terrifying and gory experience.

As we get closer to the spooky fall months, there's only one sequel on horror fans’ minds. That would be Terrifier 3. The Damien Leone directed slasher continues Art the Clown’s blood-soaked reign of terror this October. Now, ahead of the Christmas-themed film’s trailer this week, Terrifier 3 has left some frightening presents under the tree in the form of new images.

Courtesy of USA Today, the images include David Howard Thornton’s Art dressed up in a Santa Claus costume with a festive reef behind him. This demonic force is looking scarier than ever with blood all over his face. His other disturbing close up features the slasher killer in his traditional black and white clown costume. The next haunting shot is of Lauren LaVera’s returning final girl, Sienna Shaw, who’s walking around in the dark with only Christmas lights guiding her. When speaking with USA Today, Leone teased where Sienna was as a survivor of Art. “Especially for Sienna, it hasn't been an easy road. She's been in and out of a mental health facility just dealing with all of this – not only just what she's been through but what she's becoming and what her role is in this universe.” That struggle only looks to get harder in the third film as Art “still has his eyes set on them with a lot of unfinished business.” The final image of this set is of Samantha Scaffidi’s Victoria Hayes. She may have survived the events of the first film, but Victoria is possessed by an evil entity and, at the end of the second film, she was a major part of Art’s literal rebirth. She’ll have a much bigger role to play in Terrifier 3.

What's ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

New plot details also came alongside these spine-chilling images. Terrifier 3 will take place five years after the dreadful events of Terrifier 2. Miles County is still dealing with the trauma left behind by Art. However, Sienna and her brother Johnathan are spending the holiday season with their aunt and uncle. Yet, not even Christmas can stop Art’s maddening return. Terrifier 3 will also be the home for a lot of answers, deepening the mythology of its horrific universe that was set up in its first sequel. This includes learning more about The Pale Girl and why she helped resurrect Art, along with further exploring Sienna’s connection to her deceased father. The latter of which has a mysterious connection of his own to Art. When talking about the new Christmas setting and how it’ll affect Art, Leone teased, “Pretty much any classic Christmas movie trope you could imagine, I try to put Art the Clown in that situation and see how he would handle that.” How he would handle it seems to be the scariest and goriest film in this cult indie franchise to date.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is coming down the chimney exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024. The film has taken inspiration from seasonal slasher classics like Black Christmas and Robert Zemeckis’ holiday episode of Tales From The Crypt. The new trailer and poster will be dropped on Wednesday, July 24th ahead of San Diego Comic Con. Until then, you can read Leone's full Terrifier 3 interview on USA Today's website.