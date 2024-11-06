Terrifier 3 has been a certain success story at this year's Box Office. Following the wild triumph of the first two outings despite impressively small budgets, the third installment has ramped up the violence and funding to create an experience more cinematic than before. Because of this, millions have flocked during the Halloween season to see Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) be more stomach-churningly violent than ever, with word of mouth helping the movie to a remarkable $61 million worldwide so far.

This total is split between just shy of $51 million domestically, and, in a brand-new milestone for the film, $10 million internationally. This is the first time in the franchise's short history that this feat has been achieved, something likely to only grow as both the threequel continues in theaters and more Terrifier movies are released. However, as thoughts turn to a VOD release at the end of November and even a 4K box set, theater success will likely fade as newer blockbusters demand screen attention.

'Terrifier 3' is the Franchise's Most Shocking Installment Yet

The Terrifier franchise is designed to bring vibrant gore and puke-inducing violence to the screen in increasingly innovative ways. Certainly not to everyone's taste, the franchise has thus far found success among fans of body horror and gore sub-genres, with the film racking up impressive Box Office totals thanks to its dedication to those styles. Terrifier 3 had the unenviable job of pushing the boundaries even further after a gruesome first two outings, with Damien Leone and co somehow managing to do just that, with a film that is so grotesque it becomes almost unmissable. Speaking of this in his review of the film for Collider, Ross Bonaime said:

"Terrifier 3 wants us to revel in the vicious kills that Art engages in, finding new unsettling ways to destroy a body. Like the previous films, Art and Leone are both at their peak playing in the blood, cracking bones, peeling back skin, and letting the violence flow. There’s no question that Leone’s skill in escalating these murders has grown significantly since the first film and the practical effects are undeniably impressive with each new death. And yet, it’s the way that these kills are handled that makes Terrifier 3 truly horrifying. It’s not enough to kill each person, Art has to literally destroy the body as much as possible, leading to murders that last several minutes, as each possible part of a human is broken to cause immense pain. But even worse is that Leone often makes family members of the deceased watch Art’s destruction. It’s not enough in that opening sequence that we hear a child getting murdered, we also have to watch his mother find his dismembered body in his bed, then have us watch her cry and scream at her child’s annihilation."

Terrifier 3 has hit the $10 million mark internationally. You can catch the film in theaters now.

