Two independently unexpected narratives are unfolding at the domestic box office this weekend, with the unrated slasher sequel Terrifier 3 wildly exceeding expectations, and the mega-budget holdover release Joker: Folie à Deux delivering one of the biggest-ever second weekend drops for a film its size. Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix — the same team behind the blockbuster first film, Joker — the sequel bombed in its first weekend, and barely stayed alive in its first seven days of release. It’s plummeting further in its sophomore frame, having registered an estimated drop of over 80%.

This is a greater fall than those of the fellow wide release comic book bombs The Marvels and The Flash, and in the same range as the second weekend drop-off of Morbius. It’s also the worst second-weekend fall for a film based on a DC character. Joker: Folie à Deux grossed around $7 million this weekend, finally pushing its domestic total past the $50 million mark. While touching the $100 million milestone is out of the question, at this stage, the film would be lucky to hit $60 million in its lifetime domestic run. For context, the first Joker grossed $335 million domestically and over $1 billion worldwide, against a reported budget of around $60 million. Joker: Folie à Deux cost a reported $200 million to produce.

The film was roundly rejected by audiences, who awarded it an abysmal D CinemaScore. On the other hand, the target demographic for Terrifier 3 was tremendously impressed with the gory horror sequel. The movie exceeded expectations with around $18 million in its opening frame — a massive jump from the $11 million that it was expected to gross heading into the weekend, and the $10 million that Terrifier 2 made in its entire domestic run. Directed by Damien Leone, who also helmed the first and second films, Terrifier 3 opened to positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a “verified hot” badge of honor on RT, on the back of an excellent 90% audience score.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Could Fall Short of Fellow W.B. Bomb 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Joker: Folie à Deux didn’t merely surrender its number one position this weekend, it actually slipped to number four, having been out-performed by the holdover animated hit The Wild Robot, and fellow Warner Bros. release Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,. The Wild Robot took the number two spot with over $13 million, and is about to hit the $85 million mark domestically. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on the other hand, took third place despite being in its sixth weekend of release and being available to watch on PVOD platforms. In a remarkable show of resilience, Tim Burton’s horror-comedy sequel generated over $7 million, pushing its running domestic total to $275 million.

The top five was rounded out by Transformers One, another major recent letdown. Now having completed three full weeks in theaters, the animated prequel has grossed just $53 million so far. It helps that it cost only a reported $75 million to produce, but a little over $100 million globally can’t exactly qualify it as a hit. Several other new releases jostled for space on the lower decks. The Pharrell Williams biopic Piece by Piece was neck and neck with the wide expansion of Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, with both films grossing around $4 million. The controversial Donald Trump drama The Apprentice was a no-show with a $1.5 million debut outside the top 10, while A24’s We Live in Time, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, had an exceptional debut in just five theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Expand

