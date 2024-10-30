In many ways, Terrifier 3 is an improvement on its previous installments. The cinematography looks amazing as it throws blood and guts across the Christmas season, the pacing fixes Terrifier 2's two-hour-plus runtime, and the characters feel less paper thin, so they aren’t merely a tally on the kill count when they meet Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). But the shocking death of a returning survivor is a mistake in an otherwise very successful Terrifier installment that has made $50 million at the box office with no signs of slowing down the profits. The problem isn't so much who died, it's how they were killed off.

‘Terrifier 3’ Adds New Family for Sienna

Terrifer 3 puts in time to develop the extended family Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is staying with after her departure from a mental health center. There’s an aunt and uncle, who don’t grasp the intense PTSD their niece is dealing with, along with their young daughter Gabbie (Atonella Rose) to establish a “big sister” role for Sienna, as she reconnects with her family while attempting to heal from the mental scars that linger from Art the Clown. It feels like the movie is working overtime to have audiences quickly meet and get to know these previously unseen relatives, forgetting Sienna is already a big sister to Jonathan (Elliot Fullam). When the movie does bring him back, about forty minutes in, there is a noticeable difference from how he is to how he was in Terrifier 2.

Jonathan Is Not Obsessed With Art the Clown Anymore

Sienna is now the one obsessed over Art’s return, suffering frightening hallucinations that are not helping her relax one bit. Meanwhile, Jonathan wants to forget and move on, a far cry from the teen obsessed with lore in the previous installment, in which many curious mythological elements were added with a scrapbook Jonathan makes from Art’s killing spree and his father’s art journal. It's an interesting progression for the character, given he was witness to both the school encounter with the demonic clowns and the disturbing aftermath of his mother’s death. At least the Shaw siblings are left in a better place than former Art survivor Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi), who succumbs to demonic possession.

Siblings in horror can be enemies (Halloween: H20 and Evil Dead Rise), or they can be allies like Jonathan and Sienna. The performances from LaVera and Fullam are stronger than their previous work as they get different arcs in Terrifier 3, but the long time it takes to reach Jonathan's place in the story is a hint of what is to come. The new life he’s trying to make for himself in college isn’t explored beyond his roommate Cole (Mason Mecartea) and his girlfriend Mia (Alexa Blair Robertson). Cole is a pretty decent guy instead of an unlikeable jerk, and there is a somber irony that Mia, a true crime podcaster, is essentially a version of Jonathan’s old Art-obsessed self. To not do much with Jonathan, storywise, compared to his bigger role in Terrifier 2, is a problem that isn't helped by killing him off-screen in the finale. Director Damien Leone does have a reason though.

Jonathan’s Death Was Supposed To Be a Big Twist

Leone said in a Collider interview that he felt it would be “disrespectful” to show a brutal death for Sienna’s younger brother. “Of course, they wouldn't have killed that character slowly,” he said, referring to Art and Vicky. “It would have been really, really brutal and really sickening to sit through. Also, it would have had to take place immediately after the biggest kill in the movie, which was a five-minute-long shower massacre.” Leone felt it would leave audiences “desensitized” after seeing Cole and his girlfriend meet a chainsaw. There was thought put into it, but given how sadistic this series is to Art’s victims — the upside down, sawed-in-half death and the bedroom carnage — it feels like a cop-out to not give Jonathan an on-screen death.

What doesn’t help is the rushed pacing of the finale, which feels dream-like. The last time Jonathan is mentioned is when Vicky manipulates his voice over the phone to lure his uncle. It’s not until the finale that his fate is supposedly confirmed, when Art and Vicky present a freshly-skinned skull to Sienna. Leone said in the Collider interview that he wanted the question of whose skull it is to be a "misdirect": the demonic duo claim it’s Gabbie's, force Sienna to watch her aunt’s horrific death, then show Gabbie is alive, revealing that the skull is actually her brother's. Despite Leone not wanting to follow up the shower massacre with another important kill, the whiplash effect during the finale can just as well desensitize audiences because of how much it throws at Sienna, and how unceremonious this reveal feels.

An off-screen death for the younger Shaw sibling is an interesting twist in a series where the deaths are typically in-your-face; it just doesn’t work in the end, given the less active role Jonathan has in the story. This is a grim Christmas movie that leaves Sienna in a terrible place, but the painful loss of her brother feels overshadowed by what seems to be the seeds of the next installment's premise: can Sienna rescue Gabbie from Hell? The unsatisfying story arc for Jonathan Shaw doesn’t seem to be hurting Terrifier 3 at the box office, and it shouldn't. This sequel does a lot right, even if this one major death is shocking for the wrong reasons.

