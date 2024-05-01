The Big Picture Terrifier 3 is hitting theaters on October 11.

The cult-hit horror franchise has become a massive success, with Terrifier 2 grossing $15 million and shocking audiences worldwide.

Director Damien Leone hints at a possible fourth film in the series, leaving the door open for more scares.

The world's most frightening clown will be returning to theaters a bit earlier than anticipated. Film distributor Cineverse has announced that Terrifier 3 has moved up its release date by two weeks to October 11, 2024, according to Deadline. The film, which features the next installment of the slashing, murderous Art the Clown, had previously been dated for October 25, just in time for Halloween. However, it appears that the studio is eager to get audiences back in the theater seats for the cult-hit horror film.

Plot details about Terrifier 3 remain slim. However, it is known from previously released images and promos that the film will revolve around Christmas. Art, portrayed once again by David Howard Thornton, will "unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve," according to a logline from Cineverse. Terrifier 3 will once again feature Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), the beloved final girl who fights against Art in Terrifer and Terrifier 2. Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi), who was previously mutilated by Art and appeared in a post-credit scene in Terrifier 2, will also return. The film will also star Chris Jericho, Elliot Fullam, and Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus.

"We’re so excited to bring the next Terrifier to theaters this fall just in time for the Halloween season," producer Phil Falcone said in a statement. "Terrifier 3 will deliver everything the fans expect and more with Art the Clown taking things to the next level. We can’t thank our fans enough for their support and for making us believe we’ve made something truly special."

The 'Terrifier' Franchise Has Become a Horror Mainstay

While horror may have its iconic slasher villains like Freddy and Jason, Art the Clown has certainly broken onto the list with the Terrifier franchise. Created and directed by Damien Leone, the franchise was born via a short film in 2013 called All Hallows' Eve, which marked the debut of Art. The original Terrifier film was released in 2016, with Terrifier 2 being released in 2022. The films have become a massive success and one of the highest-grossing indie franchises in years, with Terrifier 2 bringing in $15 million at the global box office on a reported budget of just $250,000.

It is unclear what the future will hold for the franchise after Terrifier 3, but Leone has stated that he would potentially make a fourth film in the series. "I definitely want to make at least one more. There may be two to tell this story and tackle all the ideas that I have in my head," Leone told Business Insider, leaving the door open for more. Leone directed Terrifier 3 from a self-written script. Producers include Falcone, Michael Leavy, Jason Leavy, and Steven Della Salla.

Terrifier 3 will be released on October 11, while Terrifier 2 can be streamed now on Prime Video.