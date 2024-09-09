With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Alien: Romulus crushing it in theaters, it’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween. However, it’s not quite the spooky season until Art the Clown comes down the chimney with a bag of torture devices. The modern slasher icon is returning for Terrifier 3 next month. The countdown to Art’s bloody Christmas takeover is ticking to its end. Since the highly successful Terrifier 2 in 2022, Art has been featured on action figures, Funko Pops and t-shirts. Now the marketing blitz continues as Art and Terrifier 3 has entered the popcorn bucket race.

The new horrific bucket features Art’s blood-soaked face wearing a Santa Claus hat and beard, just like he does in the upcoming film. Themed popcorn buckets have become incredibly popular over the last year, with major releases like Dune: Part Two, Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice competing for moviegoers’ buttery hearts. However, while some have been unintentionally hilarious or a bit spooky in their design, Terrifier 3 wins the popcorn bucket war of 2024 on pure fear factor. This bucket, which will most likely haunt our nightmares for the rest of the season, will be available at Cinemark. There will be buckets for Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters as well. Art’s dreadful mug will go up for pre-order on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. This may not be the only theater merch tied to Terrifier 3, but for now, this will more than satisfy the horror community.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Taking place five years after the events of Terrifier 2, this sequel once again follows Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Johnathan (Elliott Fullam) as they try to put Art in the past. A part of that is to have a nice family Christmas. However, as horror fans know all too well by now, you can’t have nice things in the Terrifier universe. Art the Clown is back for revenge on Sienna and the rest of Miles County. Forget a white Christmas, this Christmas Eve will be blanketed in gory snow. Alongside LaVera and Fullam, Terrifier 3 also stars David Howard Thornton, Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho and Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus. Director Damien Leone has teased on various occasions that this will be the most violent and scariest film of the franchise. That’s saying a lot given what traumatizing things Art has already done in the last decade.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 releases exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024. While horror fans wait for Christmas to come early this year and get their hands on Art’s new popcorn buckets, you can view the latest trailer for the slasher below.