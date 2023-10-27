A brand-new Terrifier 3 poster has just been leaked online, and it confirms that the film will be a Christmas movie. Bloody Disgusting, which is producing the film, has also confirmed that Terrifier 3 is set during the cheery holiday. The leaked poster depicts the ghoulish murderer Art the Clown donning a Santa hat and an ax. Art is wearing Old Saint Nick's face around his neck, and intestines and severed heads are seen on a Christmas tree as decorations. The poster promises that Terrifier 3 will be just as horrific or even more so than its predecessors.

A teaser trailer for Terrifier 3 is attached to screenings of Terrifier 2, which is hacking its way back into theaters on November 1. The Terrifier 3 poster will also be gifted to the first 100 audience members at each opening night screening of Terrifier 2's rerelease. The trailer for Terrifier 3 will be shown at the end of Terrifier 2. According to Bloody Disgusting, director Damien Leone revealed that anyone expecting the new trailer to just be a brief teaser is sorely mistaken:

“For those of you speculating that the Terrifier 3 teaser is just gonna be some 20 second gimmick, I assure you it’s a legit teaser/trailer, it’s over 2 minutes long, and you’re gonna f****** love it. Exclusively in theaters November 1st!”

When Will 'Terrifier 3' Be Released?

Terrifier 3 is expected to be released theatrically at some point in the latter half of 2024. The film will see David Howard Thornton reprising his iconic role of Art the Clown, while both Lauren LaVera and Elliot Fullam will return as Sienna and Jonathan Shaw. Samantha Scaffidi will also once again play Victoria Heyes, but this time, the character is said to be much more vital to the overall plot of the film.

Terrifier 2 was wildly successful, grossing over $15 million globally against a minuscule budget of $250,000. That film follows Sienna Shaw as she tries to protect her friends and family from the homicidal clown on Halloween. Despite whopping box office numbers and an 85 percent certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, Terrifier 2 infamously made movie-goers fall ill, with several ambulances being called to theaters due to screenings of the film last year.

Check out the new poster below: