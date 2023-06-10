From the twisted mind of Damien Leone, Art the Clown will return as the famously silent killer clown in the third installment of the Terrifier franchise. Since the release of the original film in 2018, which had a budget of only $35,000, the movie became an immediate cult classic among indie horror fans because of the extreme violence and usage of practical special effects. The popularity and success of the first movie spurred Terrifier 2 to get green-lit, with a much larger budget. The second installment was funded in large by crowdsourcing investors through an IndieGogo campaign asking for $50,000 to film a gruesome scene requiring massive practical effects. Thanks to donations to the campaign, Leone was able to accrue over $250,000 from private investors.

The third installment in the franchise, Terrifier 3 has been officially confirmed to be in pre-production, boasting an even bigger filming budget. The exact amount has yet to be released. Still, Priscilla Smith, president and founder of The Coven, a French distribution company, and executive producer has stated that it will be a “low-mid seven-figure budget.” After a fan-based campaign led by horror specialist publication Bloody Disgusting, to get Terrifier 2 nominated for an Academy Award gained some momentum (but ultimately failed), Smith has also stated “all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year.” Returning to produce will be Lisa Falcone and Phil Falcone, who executive produced the previous two installments. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming Terrifier film!

Where and When Can You Watch Terrifier 3?

Following the surprising success of Terrifier 2’s theatrical debut and box office performance, Terrifier 3 will without a doubt have an exclusive theatrical release before moving to streaming services. The film is slated to be released in 2024, most likely during the month of October, following in the footsteps of its predecessors in the franchise.

Is There a Trailer for Terrifier 3?

There is no trailer yet for the upcoming installment in the Terrifier franchise, but filming is set to begin by either November or December of this year, according to executive producer Priscilla Smith.

What Is Terrifier 3 Going To Be About?

Details about the exact plot have been kept under tight wraps for the time being. However, we do know that writer and director Damien Leone has big plans to make this film even more extreme in terms of violence and gore compared to the previous installments. In October 2022, he announced that he already had a treatment for Terrifier 3 in the works, but that

“it’s getting so big that it could potentially split into a Part 4 because [he] wouldn't want to make another 2 hour and 20-minute movie."

He continued, adding that the next few Terrifier movies would slowly begin to delve into the origin and background of the antagonist, Art the Clown.

Also returning to the franchise will be the character Sienna Shaw, the teenage protagonist who is introduced in Terrifier 2. Since announcing the news, Leone has stated:

“Terrifier 3 will be another boundary-pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Who Is in the Cast of Terrifier 3?

Reprising his iconic role as Art the Clown will be David Howard Thornton. Thornton is famous for portraying the killer clown in the franchise but has also recently expanded his reach into the latest trend of transforming beloved childhood characters into horror films. Similar to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which turned Pooh Bear and Piglet into homicidal maniacs shortly after the characters became public domain, Thornton starred most recently as a murderous version of “The Grinch” in the 2022 holiday horror film, The Mean One.

Also confirmed to be returning is Lauren LaVera in her protagonist role of Sienna Shaw. The Philadelphia native is best known for her role in the Terrifier franchise but has also done a lot of work with short films such as Stalked, Night of the Devil, and How To Be Human. In Terrifier 2, we get to see her character transform into more of a supernatural force, as Art the Clown seems to have supernatural abilities to return from mortal wounds. The characters, as Leone has described, are written to reflect an almost biblical battle between good and evil. In the second film, which, like the first film, takes place over the course of Halloween night, she chooses to dress as an angel-warrior character, not unlike the Valkyries of Nordic mythology. Leone has also stated that Sienna’s character is by far his favorite character to have created and that her character is “crucial to the franchise moving forward.”

Who Is Art the Clown?

The enigmatic killer clown remains a mystery to fans of the first two films. Not to mention his first official appearance in Damien Leone’s 2008 short film The 9th Circle, followed by the short film, Terrifier in 2011. The character made his first full-length debut with Leone’s anthology-style horror movie All Hallows’ Eve in 2013. The motive behind Art the Clown’s violent behavior still remains a mystery, as this is something that Leone wants to slowly reveal more about Art’s history with each future installment of the franchise. David Howard Thornton, who plays Art the Clown in each movie, has experience with mime work, which he employs through his portrayal of the character throughout the franchise, adding to the mystique of the character’s origin story.

The concept for Art the Clown came to Damien Leone from a concept he had about a woman getting onto a bus after a long day at work, only to have a clown board soon after and sit across from her, taunting her. Leone wanted Art to come across as both uncomfortable and comedic in his actions, but to slowly become more menacing and threatening as the interaction continued. As he progressively becomes more intimidating and aggressive with his victims, the comedic aspect melts away, leaving only a mute and terrifying tormentor.

Art also seems to possess supernatural abilities, as previously mentioned, by returning from the dead several times, as well as surviving what would be fatal injuries to any normal human. Without fully understanding why and how he is able to regenerate from mortal wounds, it’s only fitting that his arch nemesis, protagonist Sienna Shaw, is also able to tap into an almost supernatural ability when she faces off with him.

Where Can You Watch the Previous Films?

All Hallow’s Eve, which is the first full-length film that features Art the Clown is available to stream for free on Tubi and The Roku Channel and is available to rent or purchase on other platforms such as Amazon Prime and YouTube. Terrifier, which is the first movie to focus solely on Art the Clown, is available to stream for free on multiple platforms, including Amazon's FreeVee service, Tubi, Plex, and Vudu. Terrifier 2, the most recent installment in the franchise from 2022, is available to stream for free on Vudu, Tubi, Pluto TV, and Peacock (with a subscription).

Stay tuned here for updates regarding any future announcements about casting, release dates, and trailers!