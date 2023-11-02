The Big Picture Lucky fans at the Terrifier 2 re-release get a first look at Terrifier 3, a Christmas-themed horror film starring Art the Clown, with a release date set for October 25, 202

Terrifier 3 will see Art causing chaos in Miles County on Christmas Eve, with the return of final girl Sienna Shaw and Art the Clown himself.

Director Damian Leone promises to push boundaries in the third film, promising nastier kills, a bigger budget, and an even crazier storyline.

Lucky fans who catch Terrifier 2’s re-release in theaters this week are being treated to the first teaser and poster for Terrifier 3. The Christmas-themed massacre starring Art the Clown is set to debut next year. Now horror fans know exactly when Art’s coming down the chimney as Terrifier 3 has been given the Halloween release date of October 25, 2024.

The holiday murder spree will see Art “unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.” That’s not much to go off of, but both Lauren LaVera and David Howard Thornton are expected to be returning as final girl Sienna Shaw and Art the Clown respectively. The pair have quickly turned into the Batman and Joker of the slasher world thanks to their epic battle in Terrifier 2 last Halloween. When teasing the third film director Damian Leone said:

“Terrifier 2‘s remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit. In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for Art the Clown.”

Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting, would add, “With an unwavering commitment to delivering precisely what the fans desire, Leone has crafted an entirely independent sequel. Terrifier 3 is going to have nastier kills, a bigger budget and an even crazier storyline.”

Art the Clown’s Already a Christmas Icon

Although we’re a year away from Terrifier 3, Art the Clown has already taken over the Christmas season. Mariah Carey has nothing on Art’s festive spirit. Just today the horror-centric apparel company Terror Threads released a new Terrifier Christmas-themed collection showing Art decorating a Christmas tree the only blood-soaked way he knows how and dismembering everyone’s favorite holiday icon Santa Claus. There’s a new Christmas king in town. It’ll be exciting to see what Leone, along with the whole Terrifier crew have up their mangled stalkings next spooky season. Terrifier 2’s certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% and made a massive $11 million on a small $250 thousand budget in its original theatrical run.

The First ‘Terrifier 3’ Teaser is in Theaters Now

The hook for Terrifier 2’s re-release has been Terrifier 3’s first teaser which is only being shown exclusively in theaters after each screening. The teaser is completely never-before-seen footage. You can currently get your tickets on Terrifier 2’s official website while horror fans anxiously wait for Art’s next Christmas chapter. Terrifier 3 is set to start filming this winter.