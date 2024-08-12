The Big Picture Terrifier 3 will be shorter than its predecessor, but still promises to deliver chilling scares and bloody horror.

The third installment takes place during Christmas, as Art the Clown seeks revenge on Sienna and the town of Miles County.

Fans can expect a gorier film with added lore, characters, and a killer return for Art when Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 24, 2024.

With the calendar quickly turning to the spooky fall season, there are a lot of exciting horror films to look forward to as Halloween approaches. In turns of blood-soaked slashers, most genre fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Art the Clown in Terrifier 3. We're just two months away from director Damien Leone's Christmas nightmare. Now the twisted filmmaker has given us a chilling update about how long the dreaded third installment will be.

On his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Leone revealed that Terrifier 3 will be shorter than Terrifier 2. The director wrote, “Can’t confirm the official run time for Terrifier 3 just yet but I can confirm it is shorter than part 2.” He would also jokingly ask, “Who’s happy it’s shorter and who wishes it was 5 hours long?” For context, the original Terrifier was only 85 minutes (1 hour and 25 minutes), but Terrifier 2 was almost double that length clocking in at 138 minutes (2 hours and 18 minutes) long. While far from the longest horror film in the world, Terrifier 2 used that expansive runtime to add more lore and characters to Art’s scary world. The main new addition was Lauren LaVera's Final Girl Sienna Shaw and her deceased father’s mysterious connection to our fan-favorite slasher villain. It's safe to assume that a longer runtime wasn't needed since Terrifier 3 is following Sienna again. However, that doesn't mean Terrifier 3 is going to lose the epic feel of part two, as Leone has teased in the past that this is going to be the goriest film in the franchise.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Terrifier 3 takes place five years after the events of the first sequel. It's Christmastime in Miles County, but the town is still dealing with the trauma left behind by Art the Clown's last maddening rampage. This includes Sienna and her brother Jonathan, whose mother was murdered at the hands of the demonic jester. However, although Sienna beheaded him in that last film, Art has been resurrected and is out for some holy jolly revenge. The teaser trailer released last month presented a killer return for Art as well as the haunting reality Sienna will soon have to face. This holiday adventure is about to give a new scream-worthy meaning to “Merry Christmas”. Horror has a long celebrated history with Christmas-themed slashers. Terrifier 3 is honoring classics like Bob Clark’s Black Christmas in its pursuit of a new frightening holiday tradition.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 is coming down the chimney exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024. Until we find out the official runtime for the sequel, you can watch the original teaser below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.