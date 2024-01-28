The Big Picture Art the Clown returns in Terrifier 3, set during the Christmas season, promising a blood-soaked holiday experience like no other.

Actor David Howard Thornton is seen in the makeup chair trying on his terrifying Art prosthetics for the new film, with his piercing eyes and yellow-stained smile sure to haunt fans.

Final girl Sienna Shaw, introduced in Terrifier 2, brings a layer of intrigue to Terrifier 3, set in a darker environment that expands on her lore, adding to the anticipation for this festive bloodbath.

Since Terrifier 2 took the horror world by storm in 2022, Art the Clown has become a bona fide genre legend. This haunting entity of murder is returning from some more blood-soaked madness in Terrifier 3 this Halloween. However, this time around, Art is leaving the pumpkin-filled madness of All Hallow’s Eve behind for the snow-covered Christmas season. Now, a new behind-the-scenes image shared by director Damien Leone on social media teases that “Christmas will never be the same” in the caption.

The image is supposedly of actor David Howard Thornton in the makeup chair trying on his Art prosthetics for the new film. Those piercing blood-shot eyes are like no other and their yellow-stained smile is enough to send all the traumatic memories from the last two films flooding back to horror fans. Terrifier 3 starts filming in February, which is already right around the corner. As such, we should be expecting a lot more BTS images and videos as cameras start rolling on this festive bloodbath.

Art has been keeping plot details for Terrifier 3 close to his bag of torture devices, but this will be a Christmas hellscape like no other. Christmas horror is arguably the community’s favorite sub-genre, with classics like Black Christmas or Slight Night, Deadly Night and modern gems like Better Watch Out being some of the genre’s most beloved films. Once again, Art will have his hands full in this frosty killing spree as Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, and Chris Jericho are all returning for the third outing.

Sienna Shaw Will Bring an Added Layer of Intrigue to ‘Terrifier 3’

LaVera's introduction as final girl Sienna Shaw in Terrifier 2 propelled the star quickly to icon status. Sienna’s still a character in her infancy, but she’s already among the best final girls of all-time. While the first sequel took a more Dream Warriors approach to its horror, Terrifier 3 will have a tone more in line with the bleaker original Miles County nightmare. It's going to be exciting to see how they expand on Sienna’s lore in that kind of darker environment. Especially given the fresh blood-red holiday season setting.

Terrifier 3 hits theaters on October 25, 2024. Given the critical and financial success of the last film, this latest Art adventure is sure to become horror fans’ new favorite Christmas classic. While we wait for more Terrifier 3 news, you can view the new BTS image below.

Image via Damien Leone/Instagram