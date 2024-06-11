The Big Picture Terrifier 3 promises a blood-soaked Christmas with Art the Clown, showcasing practical gore and a new FX team.

Director Damien Leone praises makeup FX team led by Christien Tinsley for bringing his horrific ideas to life.

Fans can expect a gruesome murder spree in Terrifier 3, set for release on October 11, 2024, diving into the Shaw siblings' backstory.

Horror fans are just four months out from Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. The highly anticipated slasher sequel will see Art the Clown bringing blood-soaked Christmas cheer this spooky season. One of the best parts of this franchise has been the practical gore, which was always done with the help of Leone’s creative mind. However, with Terrifier 3 being the biggest film in the franchise to date, Leone had recruited a new FX team to bring this frosty nightmare to life.

Earlier this week, Leone took to Instagram to thank his makeup FX team led by Christien Tinsley. The director admitted that “the scope of the film was just too big and the requirements were too great so it was time to bring in an amazing team, so I could focus on directing.” He would go on to praise Tinsley and his team’s work, saying, “They took on every insanely horrific idea I threw at them with gusto! ‘No’ was never an option even when it was something I came up with on the spot at the last minute. Those are the kind of artists a director dreams of working with”. As for the film itself, Leone didn’t mince words when it came to what fans should expect from Art’s next murder spree. “To all the Terrifier fans out there-you seriously can’t imagine what’s in store for you come October! Your stomachs will turn and your minds will be blown.” The first two films are best known for their traumatizing kills and their extremely high levels of blood. These comments are only going to make horror fans run wild as they think of all the gruesome possibilities.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Taking place shortly after the events of the last dreadful film, Terrifier 3 and Art the Clown have taken over the chilling holiday season for the very first time. It’s Christmas Eve and all is quiet throughout Miles County until Art returns to start another vicious massacre. As most of the surviving characters from the second film, like Lauren LaVera’s Sienna Shaw and Elliott Fullam’s Joanthan Shaw, return for this Christmas in hell, not even Santa Claus is safe from this demented clown’s wrath. The film will also be diving more into the Shaw siblings' backstory with their deceased father, who has a mysterious connection to Art’s reign of terror.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 scares its way to theaters on October 11, 2024. While fans wait for the first trailer, you can view Leone’s full thank you post and Terrifier 3’s previously released teaser below.