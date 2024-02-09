The Big Picture Terrifier 3 has started filming, and a behind-the-scenes image reveals the return of Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, horror's new favorite "final girl."

LaVera's physicality and screen presence in Terrifier 2 made her a horror legend, and her performance in the sequel is highly anticipated.

Terrifier 3 will be a blood-soaked Christmas slasher, continuing the story of Sienna and the killer clown Art. The film is set to release on October 25, 2024.

With the 2024 horror movie calendar officially in full swing, that means genre fans are one step closer to Art the Clown’s killer comeback in Terrifier 3. The festive slasher sequel has finally started filming, and we’ve gotten many behind-the-scenes images showing off Art and various crew members working their deadly magic. Now, the latest set image has revealed our first look at the return of horror's new favorite “final girl”, Lauren LaVera.

Posted to LaVera’s Instagram story, the image is of one of the sequel’s monitors showcasing the actress as Sienna Shaw in full costume with the simple yet powerful words, “She’s back!” She’s seen in the warrior angel Halloween costume that the character made in Terrifier 2 to honor her late father. A character who died under mysterious circumstances before the events of the first sequel and is someone fans are going to get some answers to in the third film. There’s no context to what LeVera’s doing in the scene, but given that she’s still in her iconic wardrobe, this could be an opening sequence that takes place right after the events of Terrifier 2 or a flashback of some kind. Maybe even a dream sequence which the Terrifier franchise hasn’t shied away from. Sienna famously went toe-to-toe with Art in this costume, defeating them after one of the most epic battles in horror history. However, like fans know well, you can’t keep Art down for long.

Lauren LaVera’s Taken the Horror Crown

While LaVera’s still relatively new to acting, she quickly became a horror legend due to the brilliant physicality she brought to the role of Sienna. Their background as a stunt performer and martial artist was the deadly edge that took Sienna to the next level. She just has this weighty, almost glowing, screen presence that made every scene in Terrifier 2 that much more urgent and scarier. It was so amazing, other horror superstars like director Mike Flanagan took notice. Because of that, it’s going to be exciting to see what LaVera brings to the character this time around. Sienna went through so much in the second film with her losing her best friends and mother at the hands of Art. She may have rescued her brother, but that lasting trauma is sure to be explored in Terrifier 3. However, outside the film’s huge success, LaVera has fully embraced her final girl status. Throughout 2023, she went to an endless number of conventions to lovingly meet the Terrifier fanbase. To say she’s a major part of the horror community now would be a massive understatement. LaVera’s one of the best young talents in the genre and the actress’ future is only getting brighter.

Close

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

While plot details for Terrifier 3 are still being looked up, the third film will be a blood-soaked Christmas slasher. The last time we saw Art they were literally being reborn through Samantha Scaffidi’s Victoria in a mental institution. That cliffhanger has been burnt into the minds of every horror fan. How Sienna gets reintroduced into the story remains to be seen, but it's certain to be the worst Christmas of her life. Terrifier 3 decks the halls in theaters on October 25, 2024. Along with LaVera, the film stars Scaffidi, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, and Chris Jericho. Terrifier’s creator, Damien Leone, is also once again directing the film. While we anxiously wait for more information surrounding this blood-red slasher, you can view the new Sienna Terrifier 3 BTS image below.