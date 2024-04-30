The Big Picture Terrifier 3, directed by Damien Leone, is a highly anticipated horror sequel set during Christmas time.

Art the Clown, played by David Howard Thornton, will be unleashing mayhem on Miles County citizens on Christmas Eve.

The film promises to be the most gruesome installment in the Terrifier franchise, with a new winter setting.

Terrifier 3 is one of the most anticipated horror sequels this year. The third film in Art the Clown’s reign of madness from director Damian Leone has just wrapped shooting and is gearing up for release in the Fall. The newest aspect of this particular sequel is it will be Christmas themed. Now, in the latest Terrifier 3 image, a festive Art is doing his genre homework before their next bloodbath begins.

In two new set images, provided by Fangoria, David Howard Thornton’s Art can be seen in a full Santa Claus cosplay catching up on Fangoria Magazine. One has the demonic clown with FX artist Jason Baker, while the other just has Art taken in every horrific page. The look of pure joy on their face says it all. They also just so happen to be reading the latest issue of Fangoria, whose cover story is all about the recent horror comedy critical hit from Radio Silence, Abigail. While that vampiric campy romp has a vastly different tone than the unrated slaughterhouse found in the Terrifier franchise, Art would definitely admire Abigail’s creative body count in her film. It’s just nice to see horror icons supporting the genre.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Close

Terrifier 3 takes place just months after the events of the second film and sees the unluckiest town of Miles County in Art’s deadly wrath again. The worst part is, it’s Christmas Eve and no one will be sleeping tight tonight. This includes Santa Claus who’s played by Daniel Roebuck in the film. Alongside Thornton and Roebuck, Lauren LaVera will be returning as the beloved final girl Sienna Shaw, who defeated Art with the help of her brother Jonathan, played by Elliott Fullam the last time around. Terrifier will be going all in with its new winter setting. Besides the teaser trailer, which was shot before the production of the actual film, Art’s been seen dressed as jolly old Saint Nick in various set images as well as official photos. They’re getting their money's worth out of this cosplay and horror fans will most likely never look at the joy-filled holiday the same way again. Leone has teased that this will be the most gruesome Terrifier film to date.

Terrifier 3 is coming down the chimney in theaters on October 25, 2024. While horror fans wait for the next official trailer, you can view the new ghoulish set photos and the previously released teaser below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.