The Big Picture Get ready for the highly anticipated Terrifier 3 , with Art the Clown bringing terror to the Christmas season in all his jolly, bloody glory.

This time, Art takes his mayhem to a snow-covered nightmare, pushing the horror genre boundaries with new kills and rich character development.

Terrifier 3 will slash into theaters on October 25, 2024.

While it has been a slow start for the horror genre this year, there are tons of genre sequels to look forward to later on in 2024. Arguably nothing is as highly anticipated as Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. The slasher, which sees Art the Clown return to terrorize the Christmas season, is currently filming. There have been more than a few exciting official set photos released thus far teasing what to expect from this festive slasher. Now, a fresh batch of unofficial set photos sees Art dressed up as Santa. That only means death is surely to follow.

The set photos, posted on X (formerly Twitter), have Art, played once again by David Howard Thornton, in a mall looking jolly, rosy, and bloody in his Santa gear. One particular shot has Art partaking in a mall Santa tradition, sitting on his throne and waiting to greet the children who were good this year. That idea alone is horrifying, but knowing Leone, the execution will be ten times gorier. While Art has mainly gone after adult victims in his past murder sprees, he hasn't shied away from killing children. The Pale Girl introduced in Terrifier 2, for example, was implied to be one of his victims and in the Terrifier 3 teaser, shot separately from the film itself, Art presumably murdered a little girl off-screen who thought she was getting a glimpse at Santa.

What Is 'Terrifier 3' About?

While there are still a ton of plot details locked away in Art’s magical Christmas bag of torture devices, this will be the first time a Terrifier film won’t be set on Halloween. This is in favor of a snow-covered nightmare. Art’s going to be giving new meaning to the “Most Wonderful Time of Year.” Terrifier 2 pushed the boundaries of the horror genre with incredibly gnarly kills, mind-blowing practical effects, and rich characters that helped heighten the dreadfully masterful tension even more. The beloved final girl, Sienna Shaw, played by Lauren LaVera, will be returning for this Christmas bloodbath and the story will be going more in-depth into Sienna’s backstory. Particularly, how her deceased father connects to Art’s reign of terror. In addition to LaVera and Thornton, Terrifier 3 will once again feature Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, and Chris Jericho. The latter of which was introduced in Terrifier 2’s mid-credit scene.

When Does ‘Terrifier 3’ Release?

Terrifier 3 decks the halls in theaters on October 25, 2024. While horror fans wait to never look at a mall Santa the same way again, you can view the new Art-tastic set photos above and the previously released teaser below.