Art the Clown is feeling the love after another successful run in theaters with Terrifier 3. The Christmas-themed gorefest slashed its way to an impressive $89.8 million at the box office against a $2 million budget with rave reviews from critics and audiences, ensuring a happy holiday season for writer-director Damien Leone and cementing the Terrifier franchise as a horror mainstay. Now, Art's ready to celebrate another holiday with his arrival on streaming during the season of love. Screambox will welcome the third installment to its catalog on Valentine's Day, February 14, complete with a new poster showing the demonic clown dressed for the occasion.

Set in the aftermath of 2022's breakout hit Terrifier 2, the latest film in the burgeoning horror franchise sees Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam) trying their best to move on from their encounter with Art (David Howard Thornton). Though Sienna beheaded the mass murderer, he's since been reborn through the original film's sole survivor, Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi), and has escaped the asylum with his new partner in crime. Five years later, as the siblings try to enjoy their Christmas, he re-enters their lives to begin the nightmare once again. Instead of gifts, this Santa-dressed maniac brings bloody kills galore that will make viewers reach for their barf bags once more.

In addition to reuniting the core four of LaVera, Fullam, Thornton, and Scaffidi, Terrifier 3 expands the cast and makes it a family affair for the Shaws during the holidays. Among the newcomers are Margaret Anne Florence as Sienna and Elliot's aunt Jess, Bryce Johnson as their uncle Greg, and Antonella Rose as their cousin Gabbie. Beyond the family, Alexa Blair Robertson, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, and Daniel Roebuck are also on board with wrestling legend Chris Jericho reprising his cameo from the second film. They all come together for a film that's a bloody blast, with a Certified Fresh 78% critic score and Verified Hot 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Terrifier'?

The explosive financial success and word-of-mouth popularity of the Terrifier films understandably mean there will be a fourth installment. Leone confirmed as much last year after the third film became such a runaway hit at the box office, though the end is in sight for the Art the Clown saga. Art's latest rampage came with a shocking cliffhanger that promises to send Sierra straight to Hell for what Leone promises will be "an epic showdown, an epic closure to this Art the Clown saga." Upon clarification, he said he currently only envisions at most two more films in the franchise, though what exactly the future holds will be decided as Terrifier 4 continues to shape up.

Terrifier 3 begins streaming on Screambox on February 14. Stay tuned here at Collider for more news on the hit horror franchise as it comes out and check out the new poster above.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Expand

