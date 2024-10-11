There's a new holiday horror villain in town, but he's a frighteningly familiar face. The infamous Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is back for Terrifier 3, which sends Damien Leone's viral horror saga into the holly jolly holiday season. Sienna (Lauren LaVera) will once again need to face Art's sick and twisted mind after barely surviving his madness in the first film, all but assuring this will be a Christmas to remember for all the wrong reasons.

Since first debuting in All Hallow's Eve and later getting his own standalone series with the first Terrifier, Art the Clown has solidified himself as a modern horror movie icon in a relatively short amount of time. The killer clown's silent star and pitch-black smile alone have placed him among the best of the best of the slasher genre, and many are eager to see what he'll get up to in his next reign of terror. Wondering where you can see Art's grand and horrific return? Read below to find out, when, where, and how you can watch Terrifier 3.

Is 'Terrifier 3' Streaming?

Image via Cineverse

Art the Clown is returning to screens across the globe, but he won't be doing so via streaming. Though streaming has become a very popular outlet for low-budget horror films thanks to platforms like Shudder, the Terrifier films thus far have enjoyed hugely profitable returns at the theaters, so it makes sense that Terrifier 3 would continue to try and capitalize on that success. As for if and when the film will be available to stream online at a later date, it's difficult to say. That said, Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are both currently streaming on Prime Video, so that could very well be a possible home for Terrfier 3.

Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month.

Sign up for Prime Video

Image via Cineverse

Art the Clown will be making yuletide screams everywhere sooner than you may think, as Terrifier 3 is in theaters in the U.S. and Canada right now, meaning it got here just in time for Halloween despite the film's Christmas theme. Damien Leone's latest film has already premiered in other parts of the globe and will be debuting internationally in some other countries at a later date. To find out if and when Terrifier 3 will be playing in a theater near you, refer to the following table below:

Release Date Countries October 9, 2024 France October 10, 2024 Australia

Russia October 11, 2024 Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

Poland

United States October 25, 2024 Sweden October 30, 2024 Finland

New Zealand October 31, 2024 Argentina

Brazil

Germany

Denmark

Ecuador

Spain

Mexico

Netherlands November 8, 2024 Norway November 14, 2024 Italy November 29, 2024 Japan

Is 'Terrifier 3' in Theaters?

Image via Cineverse

Yes, Terrifier 3 will mark the franchise's grand return to movie theaters following the unprecedented success of its predecessors. To put that success into perspective, Terrifier 2 brought in over $15 million in profit since the movie only cost a quarter of a million to make. That said, Terrifier 3 has some stiff competition this weekend with a busier than usual week, which includes the comedic ensemble film Saturday Night, Sebastian Stan's controversial Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, Pharrell Williams' Lego-themed documentary Piece by Piece, and the epic anime movie My Hero Academia: You're Next.

Watch the Trailer for 'Terrifier 3'

The appropriately terrifying trailer for Terrifier 3 sees Sienna come face-to-face with Art the Clown once again, as the evil clown has somehow cheated death once more. Picking up five years after the events of Terrifier 2, Sienna was hoping to have a peaceful Christmas vacation now that Art's been seemingly dealt with once and for all. It doesn't take long for Art to rear his pale face just in time for the holiday season, even grabbing himself a seasonally appropriate Santa Claus outfit for his latest and goriest killing spree.

What Is 'Terrifier 3' About?

Image via Fantastic Fest

The official synopsis for Terrifier 3 reads as follows:

Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Are the Previous 'Terrifier' Movies Streaming Online?

'All Hallow's Eve' (2013)

Image via Grindhouse

While not technically a Terrifier movie, Damien Leone's feature debut, All Hallow's Eve, is also the feature debut of the character who is Art the Clown (played then by Mike Giannelli), although technically, the character first appeared in Leone's short film The 9th Circle. A loose horror anthology, the film follows Sarah (Katie Maguire) as she babysits two kids on Halloween night. One of the kids receives an unusual videotape in his bag of candy, and when he convinces Sarah to let them watch it, they are all soon introduced to the horrors of Art the Clown and others. All Hallow's Eve is available to stream on Shudder.

Watch on Shudder

'Terrifier' (2016)

Terrifier On Halloween night, Tara Heyes finds herself as the obsession of a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown. Release Date October 15, 2016 Director Damien Leone Cast Jenna Kanell , Samantha Scaffidi , David Howard Thornton , Catherine Corcoran , Pooya Mohseni , Matt McAllister Runtime 82 Writers Damien Leone

Art the Clown finally got a proper chance to shine in Terrifier, which really began to popularize the clown's signature brand of mayhem. Art's targets this time are two young women who have had a bit too much to drink during their Halloween festivities, which leads to them having a chance encounter with the silent killer. What starts out as some light stalking turns into something much more sinister as the night continues. Terrifier is available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video

'Terrifier 2' (2022)

6 10 Terrifier 2 After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Release Date October 6, 2022 Director Damien Leone Cast Felissa Rose , David Howard Thornton , Samantha Scaffidi , Griffin Santopietro , Tamara Glynn , Lauren LaVera Runtime 138 Writers Damien Leone

Terrifier 2 continues the tale of Art the Clown one year after his Halloween massacre in the first film. Focusing on an all-new set of characters, Art begins terrorizing a young high schooler named Sienna and her little brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). The two begin hatching a plan to take down this seemingly immortal clown for good, only to realize that they and their family might have a closer connection to Art than they ever could have imagined. Terrifier 2 is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video