Horror heads, Christmas just got a bit more terrifying! Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 is returning to theaters for a limited time, Bloody Disgusting has revealed. The biggest slasher hit of the year is written, edited, and directed by Leone and is a direct sequel to Terrifier 2. The third installment quickly became the highest-grossing unrated film of all time, garnering praise for its visuals, gore, and storyline from fans and critics alike.

Picking up the pieces from the previous film, Terrifier 3 follows Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) as they struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the two try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind, things take a turn when Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) returns, and this time around, he’s determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare.

'Terrifier 3' Is a Huge Horror Hit

Terrifier 3 is not only a box office horror hit of 2024m but has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the franchise itself. There’s always a chance for the indie horror flick to continue garnering some success with low-budget and dedicated sub-genre fans.The success of Terrifier 3 has been a major win for the horror genre over the last decade. Whether it be moviegoers passing out or throwing up in theaters or the ultra-graphic kills that make people want to see these films on a dare, Art the Clown has solidified himself as this generation’s slasher icon, and rightfully so.

The movie has a 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, with the audience rating going as high as 85 percent. The movie grossed $88.3 million at the worldwide box office, taking the franchise gross to $102.8 million worldwide. The movie features David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw, Elliott Fullam as Jonathan Shaw, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, and Margaret Anne Florence as Jess. Further rounding off the cast are Bryce Johnson as Greg, Chris Jericho as Adam Burke, Daniel Roebuck as Santa Claus, Jason Patric as Michael Shaw, Krsy Fox as Jennifer, Alexa Blair Robertson as Mia, Mason Mecartea as Cole, Stephen Cofield Jr. as Officer Evans, Clint Howard as Smokey, Annie Lederman as Graven Image co-host, Bradley Stryker as Eddie, and Jon Abrahams as Dennis.

Terrifier 3 is returns to theaters on December 24 and December 25.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Writers Damien Leone Expand

