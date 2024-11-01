October is no doubt the best month for horror in theaters, with spook season transforming the taste of theatergoers and desensitizing our appetites. One such film to feast on this has been Terrifier 3, with the blood-curdling antics of David Howard Thornton's Art the Clown helping churn a more-than-respectable $53 million at the worldwide box office. This is made from a $46 million domestic haul and $7 million internationally, proving the nightmare fuel to be almost wholly a hit in the US.

However, that hasn't stopped the film from picking up milestones across the globe, with the most recent weekend haul of almost $5 million and the subsequent earnings of this week helping the film climb ever closer to a major goal. That goal is the top 50 highest-grossing movies of the year worldwide, with Terrifier 3 currently in 53rd place. Just Night Swim, Tiger Wolf Rabbit, and White Snake: Afloat stand in its way, with the threequel needing less than $7 million more in its theatrical run to enter the top 50.

'Terrifier 3's Time Jump Was Born Out of Necessity

Image via Cineverse

It's certainly true that many theatergoers will have bought tickets to simply see Art the Clown slash his way through victims with increasing innovation. One of the modern horror genre's most stomach-churning villains, Art the Clown is sincerely the Terrifier franchise's biggest draw. However, that doesn't negate the need for accurate plotting and thoughtful structure, something that can sometimes go unnoticed in a franchise of this horrifying ilk. One aspect of the plot that has not remained unnoticed by many audience members, is the time jump between the second and third outings. Speaking in an interview with Collider’s Nate Richard, franchise helmer Damien Leone explained how this was born out of necessity, saying:

"I didn’t even want there to be a time jump with this movie . But we started shooting Terrifier 2 in 2018. And by the time it came out, I don’t even remember at this point, it may have been 2022 or something like that. And Jonathan, Elliott Fullam just grew so much . He got so much older and it just wouldn’t make sense. I would have had this take place the Christmas directly following that Halloween. But it just wouldn’t make sense because he grew up so much. So I decided to have this time jump, which also has the movie finally land in real-time because we were dealing with a time frame that was keeping us years back. So it just wound up working out. And it also allowed me to explore what has been going on with Sienna this whole time. And what has she been dealing with? How has this trauma affected her? So it made her character richer. She’s been through more at this point. And that was an exciting chapter to explore with Sienna’s character, albeit the darkest one."

Terrifier 3 is close to entering the top 50 highest-grossing movies of the year worldwide. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Expand

