Horror fans are less than two months away from the release of Terrifier 3. Because of the massive success of Terrifier 2, the hype for the third film in director Damien Leone's Terrifier franchise starring Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) couldn't be higher. After two long years, Art’s back for another brutal killing spree and this time he’s turning the jolly Christmas season blood-red. Now the latest trailer has horror’s scariest clown out for revenge on fan-favorite “Final Girl” Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera).

Dubbed the “Naughty Cut”, the two-minute-long trailer devilishly sets the stage for Art's holiday-themed nightmare. It's been five years since Sienna and her brother Johnathan (Elliott Fullam) survived Art's wrath at the Terrifier. The pair are trying to move on, but the anniversary is bringing back the trauma all over again. Any unseasoned person could chalk it up to paranoia. However, of course, Art is back and his updated Santa Claus wardrobe has made him more haunting than ever.

The latest footage reminds us that our clown-centric maniac has no bounds. While he’s out for revenge on Sienna, everyone in his path, including children, aren't safe. There's one sequence in particular involving Art impersonating a mall Santa that's sure to send chills than any horror fan’s spine. Miles County has already survived two murder sprees from Art, who they compared to infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper in the trailer. That being said, this might be the last Christmas Eve for this ill-fated small town.

The Scariest ‘Terrifier’ Film Yet

After two of the goriest films of the modern horror era, it's hard to believe that Terrifier 3 will be pushing the genre envelope even further. However, that's exactly what Leone and his talented group of filmmakers are doing. Over the last several months, various members of the cast and crew have been teasing a particular sequence that even had Thornton on the verge of throwing up. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the actor revealed that this scene “will be very controversial.” That has been a running theme for the franchise. Whether it be someone being fully cut in half or scalped, Leone hasn't shied away from absolutely disturbing and traumatizing scenarios. Because of that, it’ll be interesting to see what the next evolution of Art’s frightening madness will be.

Leone has called Terrifier 3 the scariest film in the series, which is easy to believe given all the blood and potential kills in the trailer. However, it also puts his characters back at the center. One of the main reasons Terrifier 2 worked so well was due to LaVera's committed and emotionally sincere performance with her dynamic with Thornton’s Art quickly becoming the Batman and Joker dynamic of horror. With the duo’s snow-covered epic second fight upon us, it’ll be exciting to see what is added to Sienna’s story and if she survives to celebrate another Christmas. The official runtime has also been revealed at 2 hours and 5 minutes long.

Christmas comes early this year because Terrifier 3 is releasing exclusively in theaters on October 11, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. You can visit Terrifier’s official website for more information. Alongside Thornton, LaVera and Fullam, the slasher stars Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Daniel Roebuck and Chris Jericho. The full trailer can be viewed above.