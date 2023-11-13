The Big Picture Art the Clown returns in Terrifier 3, bringing his senseless violence to a new setting during the holidays.

The first teaser trailer for Terrifier 3 has been released, bringing Art the Clown (David Howard Thorton) to a setting he's never been seen in before, with the joy of the holidays being taken away by the killer's thirst for blood. Around a year after the release of Terrifier 2, he's back on track with his senseless plans for violence, even if the sequel is still a year away from its release date. People might be waiting for Santa Claus to come down the chimney with gifts, but they're about to get a much more sinister visitor instead.

In the teaser for the upcoming slasher sequel, a boy wakes up in the middle of the night, with snow covering everything outside his house. He gets out of bed with his teddy bear in hand, thinking about who could be making the strange noises that are coming out of the living room. When he finally arrives downstairs, he expects to see something out of The Santa Clauses, but Art the Clown is waiting for him, dressed as Santa Claus and with an ax in his hand.

The first Terrifier movie was released in 2016, telling the story of a couple of siblings who wanted to escape from the evil clown. Jenna Kannel and Samantha Scaffidi starred in the first installment, as viewers got to see the black-and-white makeup of the horrifying villain for the first time. Damien Leone has been in charge of writing and directing every installment produced in the franchise, as he tries to take Art the Clown in new, unexpected directions. It remains to be seen if the people who face the killer next year will make it out alive, or if Art will add even more victims to his already-packed legacy of violence.

When Will 'Terrifier 3' Be Released?

Terrifer 3 is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 25, 2024, with the first teaser coming along with the theatrical re-release of Terrifier 2. After the success that Terrifier 2 found at the box office last year, the production of a third installment seemed logical for the franchise, and after a couple of delays, the studio decided to settle down with next year's Halloween season for a release date. Santa Claus won't be coming to town any time soon, with Art the Clown looking for new victims to play with in his upcoming sequel.

Terrifier 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 25, 2024. You can watch the first teaser trailer for the film below: