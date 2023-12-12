The Big Picture Terrifier 3, the highly anticipated installment of the violent horror franchise, is set to start shooting in February next year, with a release date of October 25, 2024.

Director Damien Leone confirmed that professional wrestler Chris Jericho will be returning to reprise his role as a psychiatric hospital attendant in the film.

The third installment will pick up where Terrifier 2 left off, in an asylum, and will explore the chaos and mayhem that unfolds.

Terrifier has already established a reputation for being an incredibly violent franchise that is also horrifyingly good. While pop culture has seen a number of killer clowns over the past decades, the emergence of Art the Clown proved that there will always be room for one more. Despite having big clown shoes to fill, Terrifier has turned out to be a breakout franchise, albeit not to everyone's horror taste. Now, with the third installment set to hit theaters next year — around the spooky season, no less — director Damien Leone sat down with Deadline to reveal some details about the next installment, including one returning character and their current stage in developing Terrifier 3.

Leone revealed that they are still in pre-production and casting is currently underway for Terrifier 3. However, the director confirmed that they will start shooting the third installment in February next year. Although he stated that it is still too soon to announce the horror series' new major characters, given that they are still working on drafts, Leone revealed professional wrestler Chris Jericho — who had a cameo in the Terrifier 2 credits scene — will be returning to reprise his psychiatric hospital attendant role.

There are a few new major characters introduced in three, one in particular that it’s too soon for me to announce… What I think I can say at this stage is that Chris Jericho is going to be returning. He’s super excited. This one is going to pick up where part two left off, in the insane asylum, so, you’re going to see what transpires there, what mayhem unfolds, because seeing how Art and Victoria ended up, is so insane, and seeing how they get out of that situation and what happens next is going to be really wild. So, we have to get Chris back in there and see how he becomes a part of that situation.

When Is 'Terrifier 3' Coming Out?

Image via Cineverse

While filming hasn't yet started yet for Terrifier 3, it was previously announced that the murderous clown will yet again terrify moviegoers on October 25, 2024, just in time for the Halloween season. Even more exciting, Art the clown will be taking his brand of horror and chaos to the holiday season, adding terror to Christmas in the sequel.

Cineverse had earlier this year obtained the rights to distribute the film to North American theaters and is planning to provide a wide theatrical release. After the third installment's theatrical run, it will stream exclusively on Screambox, a streaming service owned by the said entertainment company. David Howard Thornton will reprise his role as Art the Clown, while Lauren LaVera will also return as the franchise's final girl, Sienna Shaw. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.