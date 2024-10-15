Terrifier 3 is currently decking the halls in theaters. The third chapter in director Damien Leone's indie slasher saga defeated the Joker with ease at the box office to take the top spot in its opening weekend. The combination of moviegoers being in the heart of the spooky season, the quality of the previous outing and the insanely gory word of mouth has taken Art the Clown to places few unrated films have. This demonic clown has become a bona fide pop culture icon, transcending his humble horror beginnings. However, despite being on top of the world, it sounds like the Terrifier saga may be ending sooner than you might expect. Beware of spoilers for Terrifier 3 ahead.

Just before Terrifier 3 debuted last week, Terrifier 4 was already confirmed to be in development from Leone himself. No plot details have been revealed, but the jaw-dropping cliffhanger of the new film did tease a bit of where the next sequel could go. Now Leone has pegged the fourth installment may be the end to the series as we know it. In a larger interview with Variety, Leone said when asked about Terrifier 4, “It will certainly be an epic showdown, an epic closure to this Art the Clown saga.” He would continue that ominous statement saying, “The idea I’m toying with in my head would probably be in some regards the most experimental, so I can’t dive into it too much. Some really, really crazy things will happen in the next one.” That being said, in another interview with Variety this week, the director clarified, saying, “There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the Terrifier saga. Personally, I can’t see it going further than one or two more films, but only time will tell." Leone would finish, “For now, all I can say with certainty is that I know how it ends, and it will be epic.”

Art the Clown Vs. Sienna Shaw Round 3 is Coming

Close

Terrifier 3, taking place five years after the events of the last film, was all about the franchise’s final girl, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), continuing to deal with her trauma and survivor's guilt caused by Art the Clown. It's the Christmas season this time around, but Art is still up to his same old spooky blood-tricks. The slasher killer, alongside his possessed help Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi), are out to torment Sienna once again. Throughout the film's two-hour-plus runtime, the deadly duo did everything in their power to ruin her family Christmas. After killing her mother and best friends in Terrifier 2, Art pulled out all the stops in Terrifier 3 to kill Sienna’s Aunt, Uncle and her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam). However, Sienna did return the favor a bit by taking out Victoria. Yet by then the damage had already been done. To make matters worse, Sienna’s cousin Gabbie (Antonella Rose) fell into a bottomless void which may or may not have been an entrance to hell. That caped off the slasher sequel’s insane third act chainsaw versus sword brawl to the death. Terrifier 4’s plot most likely lies with Sienna trying to find a way to rescue Gabbie, but only time will tell. No matter what the case will be, Sienna and Art are gearing up for a round 3 final fight for the horror ages.

When’s ‘Terrifier 4’ Releasing?

There’s currently no release date for Terrifier 4 yet. That’s understandable given we're not even a week removed from Terrifier 3’s monstrous debut. However, in another recent interview, Leone teased that we could see this potential final entry sooner rather than later. Until then, you can get your Terrifier 3 tickets on Fandango.com. The film's physical media editions are also up for pre-order. The scream-worthy Terrifier 3 trailer can be viewed below.