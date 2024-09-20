Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) might be one of the scariest horror icons of recent years, and Variety has good news for fans of the dangerous monster. A fourth Terrifier movie is in development. The news was confirmed by Damien Leone, the creator of the franchise that follows a wide variety of people trying to get away from Art the Clown. No plot details were given regarding the new installment of the franchise. But at this point, it's getting easy for viewers to imagine what plot lines these adventures are going to follow.

The news regarding the development of yet another Terrifier story has dropped ahead of the theatrical debut of Terrifier 3. The upcoming slasher will be once again written and directed by Damien Leone. While other installments of the franchise have taken place in settings related to the horror genre, Terrifier 3 will be themed around the holiday season. The sequel will see Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) confronting Art the Clown once again, after successfully killing the monster in the previous story. But death isn't a limitation for horror icons. Art is back, and he's ready to change the meaning of Christmas with his dangerous weapons and startling appearance.

Terrifier 3 will also feature the return of another relevant character from the franchise. Vicky Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) survived the events of the first movie. But recent developings have led her down a dark path, which is why she'll work as Art the Clown's partner-in-crime during the events of Terrifier 3. The cast of the upcoming sequel will be filled with talent. Elliot Fullam, Daniel Roebuck and Tom Savini are also ready to star in what promises to be the scariest story centered around Art the Clown.

From the Ring to the Big Screen

Image via Bloody Disgusting

Terrifier 3 will be full of surprises, and that includes Chris Jericho's role as Burke. The character will be a nurse from the Miles County psychiatric hospital, but the wrestling star's presence in this story continues the trend of accomplished fighters making the jump to the big screen. John Cena, Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista are some of the acclaimed professional wrestlers who have looked towards film and television as another creative outlet for their talents. Based on what other wrestlers have done in the past, it's clear that Chris Jericho is ready to surprise audiences with his role in Terrifier 3.

A release date for Terrifier 4 hasn't been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.