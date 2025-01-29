As movies like Captain America: The First Avenger, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and The Godfather Part II have proved, audiences love a good origin story. There’s just something about learning the background of a character (or characters) that you’ve fallen in love with and getting to know them inside and out, finding out what drives them or — in the case of today’s news — what caused their severe trauma. Taking to his X account, Terrifier franchise director, Damien Leone, revealed that the upcoming fourth feature will pull the curtain back on Art the Clown’s (David Howard Thornton) horrific origin story. The news comes following a day of celebration for the filmmaker, who recently rang in another year on this spinning trash rock that we call Earth. Grateful for the love he felt from the fandom, Leone returned the kindness, writing,

“Thank you for all the bday wishes. Figure I’d give you a present in return! The script for Terrifier 4 is in the works and it’s shaping up to be a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying, emotional and utterly satisfying conclusion. P.s., I will finally reveal Art’s origin.”

Art the Clown was back in a very holly jolly form back in October, when Thornton’s lovable, yet brutally sadistic killer character returned for the franchise’s third installment which took on a Christmas theme. Dressed as Santa Claus, Art raised a holy night of hell five years after the second film left off. Seeking vengeance against the film series’ final girl, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), and everyone they hold dear, Art was really on one this time. Yet another horrific set of blood-filled killings and vomit-inducing scenes drove audiences both into and out of theaters, as Leone turned up the gore and gross factor all over again.

Guess Who’s Back, Back Again? It’s Art the Clown

Ahead of the film’s wide release in the U.S., it was revealed that Leone had been given the okay to pursue a fourth chapter in Art’s bloody story. The gift that just keeps on giving, the franchise just keeps proving to be a huge earner at the box office, with the third film raking in a whopping $89.8 million against its $2 million production budget. Leone has previously teased that the upcoming installment will be where he finally sticks a fork in Art’s tale (perhaps literally), as all good — and terrible — things must come to an end.

While you stay tuned to Collider for more information to come out about Terrifier 4, you can rent Terrifier 3 on platforms like Prime Video and Fandango at Home.