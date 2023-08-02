The Big Picture The new Art the Clown figure from Mezco Toys stands at 15 inches tall, features an all-new head sculpt, and comes with a bloody hacksaw and sound effects.

The Terrifier franchise has been a success, with the original film gaining popularity on the home video market and the sequel grossing $15 million on a small budget.

i is set to be released in late 2024, with shooting scheduled for this winter. The plot is currently unknown, but actors David Howard Thornton and Lauren Lavera are expected to return.

One of the best modern horror franchises has been Terrifier. The original blood-soaked slasher from director Damien Leone pushed the boundaries of what could be done in the genre at the time. At the center of that was the series’ now iconic killer Art the Clown. To say this scary menace is the new king of horror would be a brutal understatement. Now, while fans wait for Terrifier 3 next year, Mezco Toys has unveiled their newest Art the Clown figure.

This Art, a part of the MDS Mega Scale line, stands at 15 inches tall, has 11 points of articulation, and comes with an all-new head sculpt that shares a terrifying resemblance to actor David Howard Thornton–that’s despite the figures' more exaggerated proportions. Art can be seen in his usual black and white clown outfit. Also, just like the movies, this toy clown is armed to the teeth. The figure comes with Art’s signature bloody hacksaw. Hopefully the figure won’t try to cut you in half in your sleep. If you have seen the original Terrifier then you know what this slasher killer is capable of. However, if all these spine-chilling features weren’t enough, this Art comes complete with startling sound effects to haunt your nightmares.

Terrifier’s Scary History

Terrifier, for almost a decade, has been the little indie horror franchise that could. While the first film had a very limited theatrical run when it was released in 2016, it was a film that caught like bloody wide fire on the home video market because of its extremely grotesque approach. The film threw out all the slasher and horror conventions that have made the genre comfort food over the last four decades. That meant no “final girl” and an absolute bloodbath of a movie. It was a Halloween night in hell thanks to Art the Clown with some of the most gruesome kills ever put to film.

Terrfier's success led to last year's smash hit sequel Terrifier 2. While it had a more conventional approach with a traditional final girl, the film still had that now classic Terrifier madness. It was a horror epic that grossed an insane $15 million on a small $250,000 budget. That not only caused Terrifier 3 to be greenlit, it also brought the original film back to theaters for a limited run this past July. That film, which had the budget of $35,000, has since made over $400,000 in its current second run.

When Does Terrifier 3 Release?

Terrifier 3 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it has a set release window of late 2024. The film is currently set to start shooting this winter. The plot is being kept under wraps for the time being, but Thorton and Lauren Lavera, who debuted as Sienna in Terrifier 2, are expected to return for the new entry. While horror fans wait for more news, you can pre-order Art the Clown's new Mezco figure on their website. Art will run you $98 and is expected to ship in the spring of 2024. Check out the new figure below: