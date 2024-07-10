The Big Picture Art the Clown is back in Terrifier 3, with a blood-soaked Funko Pop collection for fans to enjoy this Halloween season.

Terrifier 3 will be a holiday season slasher, promising to be the scariest and goriest installment in the series to date.

The film is set for release on October 11, 2024, with returning cast members and a teaser trailer already available for viewing.

Even though we're in the heart of the summer movie season, the horror genre, as usual, has been a year-round event. The first half of 2024 has seen the return of The Omen, A Quiet Place and Ghostbusters, but the fall has one advantage for hardcore slasher fans. Art the Clown is making a killer comeback in Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. Art took over the horror world when Terrifier 2 hit theaters in 2022. Since then, this demonic clown has had a handful of action figures, clothing lines, and physical media releases. Now, ahead of Terrifier 3’s Halloween debut, Leone has unveiled Art's next deadly take over. This would be the killer’s very own blood-soaked Funko Pop collection.

The four figures all feature Art in different frightening poses. There's Art with a knife, riding a tricycle, covered in blood, and covered in blood while wearing sunflower sunglasses. The latter of which is from the iconic Halloween store scene, Sienna Shaw’s first scary meeting with the slasher villain, in Terrifier 2. This particular horrifying Pop will be a Funko Shop exclusive. Understandably, Leone could barely hold in his excitement, writing on his Instagram, “As a funko collector, I must say this is one of the biggest honors and a dream come true! Most importantly I’m excited for you guys because I can’t tell you how many Terrifier fans have come up to me over the years asking when an official Pop is gonna be released! Well, here they are and I really hope you enjoy them!”

Art now joins other horror icons like Ghostface, Michael Myers, Leatherface, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger and Sam from Trick ‘r Treat in Funko’s horror collection. The company has always had a footprint in this sinister genre, but lately it feels like they've been doubling down their horror output. Recently they’ve announced lines for franchises like Pet Sematary and The Conjuring, alongside Pops for M3GAN, Nosferatu and R.J. MacReady from John Carpenter’s The Thing.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

While the first two Terrifier films saw Art the Clown murder during the Halloween season, Terrifier 3 is taking a dreadful page from Black Christmas and Silent Night, Deadly Night as it’s a holiday season slasher. Miles County just can't get rid of this kill-happy nightmare and no one is safe this time around. Not even children and Santa Claus can escape Art’s naughty list. This Christmas bloodbath will also feature the return of Lauren LaVera’s beloved final girl, Sienna Shaw. It was teased that Sienna’s father has a connection to Art, but in Terrifier 3 fans will finally get some answers to what their link actually is. However, one thing is for sure, Art and Sienna’s rematch will be covered in chilling red snow. Leone has promised that this will be the scariest and goriest Terrifier film to date.

Terrifier 3 is releasing in theaters on October 11, 2024. That’s just over four months away, so we should get the film’s next trailer very soon. While horror fans wait for Art’s holly jolly comeback, you can pre-order Terrifier’s Funko Pop collection on Entertainment Earth and Funko's websites very soon.