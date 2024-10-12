Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), in all his disgusting glory, has quickly climbed the ranks of best horror villains — or at least, fan-favorite horror villains, because there’s something about his brutality and grotesque nature that gets fans pumped every time he takes the screen. Created by Damien Leone, Art is, well, disgusting, to put it gently, and I mean that in a flattering way. If you want a horror villain who doesn’t shy away from gore and gnarly kills, Art is your guy. It’s sort of like he just acts on every intrusive thought he gets and tries it out on film, and we get to see the bloody results. He’s a unique addition to the scope of modern-day horror villains, but what exactly is he? Sure, he’s a clown, but what’s his “deal”?

What Movie is Art the Clown Originally From?

Art took center stage in 2016 when the movie Terrifier came out, but that actually wasn’t his first outing. As I previously mentioned, Art the Clown was created by Damien Leone, who made two short films that featured Art. One in 2008 called The 9th Circle and another in 2011's Terrifer (not to be confused with the 2016 Terrifier). Both shorts were included in the anthology horror film All Hallow’s Eve in 2013, which served as Art’s feature film debut, though he’s only a supporting character. Art was destined to be a star though, and Leone was determined to make it happen. He began raising funds for the 2016 Terrifier through an Indiegogo campaign, but it fell short of the goal. That's when producer Phil Falcone stepped in and saved the day, contributing the needed funds to allow Art his starring role.

What Is Art the Clown?

With the movie a go, and Art growing in popularity, more and more fans began wondering what exactly Art is. Is he a shapeshifting entity taking the form of a clown like Pennywise? Is he a man with some sort of supernatural power about him? Or is he just a really messed up guy? Leone shared his thought process when it came to creating Art in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"I had this idea of a clown terrorizing a woman on a city bus ... She's all alone, coming home from work or whatever, in the middle of the night, and then this clown gets on, and sits across from her, and starts staring at her and toying with her. It's awkward and uncomfortable, and maybe even funny, but then it gets progressively more intimidating and aggressive."

He added to the lore of Art in an interview with Dread Central, saying that he wanted to fill the void of clowns in the horror genre:

"I felt like there was a void with clowns that I hadn't quite seen done the way I felt like I could execute one. Art the Clown kind of came out of all that and whatever I felt was missing with clowns. At that time the original Pennywise was really the only clown on the scene and he wasn't even really a Slasher… I tried to do everything the opposite of what Pennywise is … I consciously went out of my way to make Art the Clown the complete opposite of Pennywise; Art is bald, he’s black and white, Pennywise is colorful, he has hair, Pennywise speaks, Art doesn’t, Pennywise doesn’t use weapons, Art the Clown uses any weapon he can get his hands on, so all these little things came together.”

In Art the Clown's latest adventure, Terrifier 3, Leone's film does begin to delve into who Art the Clown might be, hinting that he's a demon who needed a host. But there also doesn’t need to be a distinct answer to what Art is, or what his motive is, because that makes him even more terrifying. But as this film expands, and Art the Clown's world keeps growing, it is fascinating to learn more about how he was created and to climb inside Damien Leone’s mind when he first formed the iconic villain.

