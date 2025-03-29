Art the Clown continues to have a blood-soaked spotlight in the horror genre. The killer lead of Damien Leone's indie slasher series Terrifier released its latest insanely gory entry, Terrifier 3, last Fall to a ton of critical acclaim. Leone is hard at work on Terrifier 4. While fans wait for the next scream-worthy installment, Art has gotten a series of Funko Pops, a torturous garbage bag of apparel collections and an assortment of deadly action figures. Mezco Toyz has been a part of the latter and their latest Terrifier figure is an absolute bloodbath.

Part of Mezco's LDD Presents series, their new Terrifier, Art the Clown, is a 10.5-inch-tall figure who is fresh off a killing spree. He hasn't had any time to wash his iconic black and white clown costume as it's completely bloodstained. The expressive and maddeningly happy Art comes with a meat cleaver “as sharp as his sense of humor”. Art now joins his demonic companion “The Little Pale Girl” from Terrifier 2 in the LDD Presents line. She can be seen with her boss in the main product image from Mezco.

Art the Clown’s Reign is Coming to an End