Clowns are a staple of horror cinema, and there have been numerous iconic killer clowns within the genre. The latest entry on the list is Art the Clown, the silent, mime-inspired killer of the Terrifier franchise, created by Damien Leone and portrayed exceptionally by David Howard Thornton. Art is eccentric and comedic, even in the extreme moments of horror, fitting into the clown-ish expectation. However, he is strikingly different from arguably the most famous clown within the horror genre — Pennywise the Dancing Clown. But, that was all intentional, as when Leone was creating Art the Clown, Pennywise was the only clown he had in mind and his goal was to make Art the complete opposite.

Art the Clown is Subversively Inspired by Pennywise

Damien Leone wanted to ensure his design was as far away from the iconic Stephen King character as possible. Pennywise is terrifying but he didn’t want Art to be a copy and paste of that, so he became the inverse of Pennywise. When you compare the two beyond the fact they're both deranged, murderous clowns, you start to see how different they are from each other. Pennywise is colorful, so Leone made Art black and white. Pennywise has hair while Art is bald. Pennywise doesn’t use weapons, and Art has a huge bin bag full of them. Their aesthetics completely contrast with each other.

Following the huge box-office success of Andy Muschietti’s It, the most popular version of Pennywise is the one played by Bill Skarsgård. However, Damien Leone explained to Bloody Flicks in 2018 that the idea for Art the Clown came back in 2006, more than a decade before Muschiett's adaptation. It was Tim Curry’s Pennywise who served as the reference point. Curry’s Pennywise was a much more traditional-looking clown, using his appearance to lure kids in, and was overall seen as a lot less sinister at first glance than Skarsgård. Leone outlined that “Pennywise was the killer clown king even back then so if I was going to step into that arena, I was going to do something drastically different.”

The biggest difference between Pennywise and Art the Clown is that the latter doesn’t speak at all. Pennywise uses his voice to taunt and scare his victims. His voice is essential to the character; it's high-pitched and raspy, making it one of the most sinister aspects of his characterization. Contrastingly, Art the Clown never speaks, he conveys all his feelings through facial expressions and mannerisms. Leone explained to Dexerto this difference to be undeniably distinct, so “not only will [Art] never speak, but he’ll never utter a sound.”

Art the Clown is the perfect blend of iconic slasher villians

Leone went on to explain that he found silent killers to be more creepy, using the example of Freddy Kreuger being at his most sinister in the original A Nightmare on Elm Street. As Freddy becomes more eccentric, he loses some of his scare factor. In comparison, Michael Myers is always silent and completely still, which means he’s always creepy. That is the effect Leone wanted for Art. However, Art takes elements from all of Leone’s favorite slashers; he has the silent stalker aspect of Jason Vorhees and Michael Myers but the wit and sense of humor of Freddy Krueger.

That is what makes Art such a successful and individual killer; he utilizes all these tried and tested personality traits in a unique way that allows him to feel familiar but also completely fresh and new. That’s also what makes him so sinister; Freddy Krueger is viewed as less scary because he talks so much, so Art answers the question, what if Freddy Krueger was silent? Yet, Krueger’s kills feel more drawn out and extreme compared to Michael and Jason, who rely on a signature weapon, so Art takes on the scariest aspect of every slasher icon.

So, while they share the very rare job of a sadistic serial killer clown, Art and Pennywise aren't so similar. Leone was right to go to great lengths so his new creation wouldn't immediately be compared to the Stephen King legend. Art is arguably the most recognizable new horror villain of the 21st century, certainly within the slasher subgenre. That’s because he is a perfectly crafted blend of what came before him with the makings of a brand-new horror icon for this day and age.

