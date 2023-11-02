The Big Picture Terrifier 3, the next installment in the Art the Clown series, will be a Christmas slasher film, adding to the beloved sub-genre of holiday horror.

The Christmas-themed Terrifier collection by Terror Threads features festive designs, including Art decorating a Christmas tree with gruesome elements.

Terrifier 3 is set to start filming this winter and is expected to be released in late 2024, likely during the holiday season. Pre-orders for the Christmas collection are available now.

Terrifier 2’s back in theaters this week to the glee of many horror fans. The big hook for this blood-soaked re-release has been the first teaser and poster for Terrifier 3. The third film in Art the Clown’s deranged madness is releasing next year and, after two Halloween-themed murder sprees, the now iconic killer is setting his sights on Christmas. Now, to hold over die-hard slasher enthusiasts until Art comes down the chimney, Terror Threads has unveiled their new Christmas-themed Terrifier collection.

The collection features two festive designs. There’s Art fittingly decorating a Christmas tree with skulls, organs, and hearts. The other design has the clown prince of murder coming down the fire lit chimney with his famous bloody sack and an ax in his hand. He’s ready to deck the halls with this particular image being very reminiscent of another slasher Christmas classic, Silent Night, Deadly Night. Both these frosty designs come in t-shirt and Christmas sweater variants while Art’s Christmas tree design comes with an additional long sleeve option. The final piece of the collection are sweatpants with the Terrifier logo decorated with blood covered skulls, hearts, lights, and ornaments. This isn’t the first time Terror Threads has honored Art as the horror-centric apparel company has made scary collections for the first two films.

Bloody Christmas Has Come to Miles County

While excitement for Terrifier 3 was already high since it was officially announced this past summer, the recent development of the third film being a Christmas slasher has ignited a new chestnut filled fire in the horror community. Christmas horror has become its own beloved sub-genre over the last number of decades. Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Anna and the Apocalypse, Better Watch Out, and Christmas Bloody Christmas are some of the best examples of the holiday season gone horribly wrong. There’s just something extra special about horror movies set during Christmas and the thought of Art adding to that terrifying legacy is just smile inducing. Plot details are scarce at the moment, but after the events of Terrifier 2 the possibilities are endless. After new fan-favorite final girl Sienna Shaw “defeated” Art in this biblical size epic battle, the killer clown was literally reborn horrifically through the first film’s only survivor Victoria. It appears that Sienna, who’ll once again be played by the wonderful Lauren LaVera, will have the worst Christmas in the history of the holiday season. This will be another extremely gory bloodbath and Terrifier fans wouldn’t want it any other way.

Image via Bloody Disgusting

When’s ‘Terrifier 3’ Releasing?

Terrifier 3 will start filming this winter with the set release window of late 2024. Given that this is a Christmas Nightmare, November or December next year is the likely target for Art’s next gingerbread rampage. Until then, you can pre-order Terrifier’s entire Christmas collection on Terror Threads’ website. The collection will ship by December 2. You can also grab tickets for Terrifier 2’s re-release on the film’s official website.