For a franchise notorious for graphic kill sequences, Terrifier has started building up substantial lore surrounding Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). Ignoring these moments in between the sequences of blood and gore means overlooking some of the most vital scenes in the franchise. The clown café dream sequence that takes place in Terrifier 2 is the most important scene of the whole franchise - and no one dies in reality, as it all happens in Sienna’s (Lauren LaVera) head. The scene is eccentric and cartoonish, but it acts as much more than just a nightmare filled with Sienna’s fear - it represents the whole divine arc of the movie.

What Is the Clown Café in 'Terrifier 2'?

Image via Bloody Disgusting

The clown café is the most psychedelic scene in the Terrifier franchise. It moves away from darkness and shadows, and is instead brightly lit and vibrant. It reflects Art’s world rather than reality but is all framed through a dream Sienna is experiencing. The setting feels like jumping through the screen into a cartoonish commercial, with adults dressed in child-like costumes with dungarees and pigtails, and all sitting on a climbing frame. Sienna wakes up in a similar outfit, consumed by this surrealist setting. The walls are painted with murals of Art the Clown and the clown eventually appears handing out candy. It is important to note that at this point in the movie, Sienna has never physically met Art but is aware of him through her brother Jonathan’s (Elliot Fullam) fixation on him. She knows enough to be physically scared throughout the whole sequence.

'Terrifier 2' Deals With Themes of Divinity and Religion

Image via Cinedigm

However, this scene isn’t just a bad dream, it is the most important moment in Sienna’s character arc. It is the exact moment she is chosen as the one who will defeat Art the Clown. In the background of the scene, there is a nun and a homeless man with a sign reading “help me." These characters are a clear representation of evangelical good, the polar opposite of what Art represents. The nun is calling out, asking "who will feed this man," but she is metaphorically asking Sienna if she will be the person to step up and overcome evil.

Within the clown café, food is used as a metaphor for morality, highlighted in the lyrics of the song played throughout, “food’s a little funny at the clown café." When Art is handing out food, Sienna is given his beating heart, showing their intrinsic link. The nun proceeds to beg for help, insisting she can see everyone “feeding their faces” when they should be helping the hungry man. She is willing Sienna to not stuff her face, to not be like the others.

Sienna’s Nightmare Is Her Chosen One Origin

During the scene, Art pulls out a machine gun and shoots down everyone else in the scene, apart from the singer who he sets on fire. Sienna is the only one left and takes the initiative to grab a cereal box, looking for something to defend herself with. To find a weapon, she has to dig through shards of glass, and it is at this moment she proves to the good entities that she has the capability of killing Art the Clown. She grabs a sword out of the box, and it stops Art’s flamethrower, baptizing the sword in the process - giving it the power to destroy Art. Religious imagery is central to Terrifier, with Sienna’s wings from her Halloween costume symbolizing her angelic purpose. This is represented by the pilot and stewardess in her dream sequence. Everything about Sienna's presentation in this scene aims to contrast Art as a force of evil.

As Damien Leone outlined in the Terrifier 2 commentary, the clown café scene is a “divine test that manifests in Sienna’s subconscious." It is testing her strength as a counter to Art the Clown. The nun is the representation of the forces for good overseeing this test, and when the sword is revealed and the fire bleeds into reality, setting Sienna’s wings on fire, that is when Sienna is anointed. Yes, the scene is still gory as Art the Clown massacres everyone on the set, but it is all hypothetical and metaphorical. It is a pivotal moment in Sienna’s character arc; it is only through putting her hand in the cereal box and fighting back that she proves she is the one who can defeat Art.

