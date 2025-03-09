Art the Clown continues to be the king of modern horror thanks to Terrifier 3. The third entry in Damien Leone’s epic slasher saga made a killing at the box office and eventually became the highest-grossing unrated film of all-time. Because of that success, Art has been swimming in a blood-red sea of merchandise. This included Funko Pops, apparel collections and action figures. Now NECA has entered the ring with a massive new line of Terrifier figures.

Revealed at Toy Fair 2025, via ToyArk.com, the figures are based on both Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3. For the first sequel, NECA is continuing their Saturday morning cartoon-inspired Tooney Terrors line with Art and “The Little Pale Girl”. There are two variants for each, one non-bloody killer and one all covered in red like the end of brutal Terrifier torture scene. Little Pale Girl even comes with accessories like a possum and Art’s severed head. The last figure in this particular line is Santa Claus Art from the latest installment. Again, he comes in a clean and bloody variety. Also, like the third film's memorable opening scene, he comes with an axe. As for standard action figures, Art and Pale Girl will be getting them as well, alongside the Mile County Clown receiving a deadly Santa figure. The latter of which is a part of NECA’s beloved “Ultimate” seven-inch scale horror line.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?