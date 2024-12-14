With Christmas fast approaching, everyone is watching their favorite Christmas movies to pass the time. For horror fans, these include Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Better Watch Out and Christmas Bloody Christmas. However, this year a new Christmas tradition has begun with the release of the blood-soaked Terrifier 3. The holiday nightmare and third entry in Damien Leone’s beloved slasher series was a smash box office hit, becoming the highest grossing unrated film of all-time. Now, as Terrifier 3 gears up for its Christmas re-release, you can join Art the Clown for a maddening “Eulogy Log”.

This version of the traditional Yule Log is an uncensored version of Art’s recent TikTok livestream that occurred to promote the initial release of Terrifier 3. This saw David Howard Thornton’s killer clown by the fire opening presents and delivering bloody surprises. The log will be available to watch starting Tuesday, December 24th (Christmas Eve) on the horror-centric streaming service Screambox. The streamer is also running a promotion where, if you sign up this month, you’ll get an exclusive Terrifier 3 poster.

In the lead up to Christmas, Art’s holiday massacre has been getting a lot of love. This includes new apparel collections, Funko Pops and its upcoming physical media release. Horror Yule logs have also become extremely popular over the years, with streamers like Shudder leading the way. It's going to be exciting to see what unrated tricks Art has up his sleeve for this dreadful dance around the Christmas tree.

What Is ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terrifier 3 follows fan-favorite final girl Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) five years after the tragic events of the last film. She's been in and out of institutions, but Sienna's trying to move on and have a nice family Christmas. However, trauma has a funny way of becoming worse during “the most wonderful time of year”, as she's seeing hallucinations of her dead friends. When someone accidentally wakes up Art and his deadly helper Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi) from their rejuvenated hibernation, Sienna's worst fear quickly becomes her bloody reality. Art’s out for revenge and carves up Miles County once again for a hellish Christmas stocking stuffer. At the top of his naughty list is Sienna, who’s ready for a gnarly rematch. With a killer certified fresh rating of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, Terrifier 3 is built on the strong foundations of Terrifier 2. The film is arguably gorier than its predecessors, the kills will keep you up at night and the performances of the entire cast continue to give this franchise an unexpected layer of complex nuance. This is a slasher with a big heart and a brain, which has led Art to become the definitive genre king of the 21st century.

Terrifier 3 can currently be rented or purchased on all major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. The 4K and Blu-ray versions of the film will also be out on Tuesday, December 17th. However, if you need to see Terrifier 3 in theaters again or for the first time, the slasher will be back in theaters for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25th).

Your changes have been saved Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Writers Damien Leone Expand

Watch on Fandango At Home