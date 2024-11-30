Horror has had another killer year at the box office. Whether it be franchise haunts like Smile 2 or original chillers like Longlegs, the genre has reaffirmed itself as must-see theater cinema. Another fine example of this has been the indie darling Terrifier 3, which quickly became the highest grossing unrrated film of all-time. Now, the third entry in Damien Leone's slasher juggernaut has helped the franchise hit another major milestone. Terrifier has crossed the coveted $100 million mark at the global box office.

The Terrifier series in total has made over $102.8 million worldwide. Terrifier 3 accounts for the majority of that total with an $88.3 million global total to date. After that is Terrifier 2 with $15 million and Terrifier with $422,000 worldwide. The latter of which didn't get a true theatrical release domestically until its 2023 re-release. Given the microbudgets of all three of these gory slashers, Terrifier is up there with some of the most profitable horror franchises of all-time.

The Killer Combination of Gore and Characters in 'Terrifier'

Close

The success of Terrifier has been a major win for the horror genre over the last decade. Whether it be the press you can't buy with moviegoers passing out or throwing up in theaters or the ultra-graphic kills that make people want to see these films on a dare, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornten) solidified himself as this generation’s slasher icon. However, while this franchise was always bound to reach some level of success given its low budgeted nature and its blood-soaked appeal, that’s not why it blew up in pop culture.

This franchise got extremely hot with 2022’s Terrifier 2 when they introduced its “final girl” in Lauren LaVera’s Sienna Shaw. Quickly becoming a fan-favorite in the horror community, with the character now being a mainstay in the cosplay scene, Sienna is at the heart of Terrifier’s secret formula. It's a deadly combination of terrifying gore and emotional heart.

The richness of the world building and its characters, something that was expanded upon more in the festive Terrifier 3, is why this franchise hasn't faded away into genre obscurity. So many horror films, especially on the indie scene, have a ton of mindless gore to offer. Yet Terrifier will be remembered for the risks it took with its highly mythical and biblical themes alongside a memorable main protagonist that makes Art’s madness even scarier. Through all the dismemberment, Terrifier has a fleshly brain that most slashers would kill for. That's reflected in its ongoing box office performance.

Where Can You Stream ‘Terrifier 3’?

With Terrifier 3’s historic domestic run being over, the film is now available for rent ($19.99 USD) and purchase ($24.99) on all major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. The first two Terrifier films are also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Art the Clown will soon look to continue his box office reign with Terrifier 4.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Character(s) Sienna , Art the Clown , Gabbie , Jonathan , Victoria Heyes , Jessica , Greg , Mia , Cole , Jennifer , Juliet , Smokey , Eddie , Santa / Charlie , Burke , Bystander , Michael , Mark , Brooke , Timmy , Dispatch , Officer Evans , Bag Lady , Dean , Cosplayer , Receptionist , Dennis Expand

