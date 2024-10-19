It’s hard to believe that Terrifier 3 has already been in theaters for a week, but it has helped moviegoers remember that horror remains a dominant genre in the industry. Already making over $30 million worldwide in that short time frame, it crushed its small $2 million budget. Damien Leone’s indie slasher franchise has come a long way in the last decade. Now that Terrifer 3 is raking in the blood-cover theatrical dough, fans are gearing up for the sequel's physical media release. The main 4K steelbook, slipcover, and DVD editions have just been announced. However, now ESC Editions have put their own killer 4K version under the Christmas tree, and it's not coming alone.

ESC is wrapping many new editions of Terrifier 3 for next year, but the main one is an epic Terrifier Collector’s Trilogy Box Set. This stylish six-disc steelbook set includes Terrifier 3 and Terrifier 2 on 4K and Blu-ray, alongside Terrifier and All Hallow’s Eve on Blu-ray. The latter of which was an anthology film that featured Leone’s original Art the Clown short films. The set will also feature a ton of physical goodies, like a poster for each of the Terrifier films and Terrifier 3 lobby cards. There are a few variants of this edition, including a more expensive one that comes with an additional barf bag, Collector’s Toy Chainsaw, and a display Terrifier 3 VHS case. ESC is also selling their Terrifier 3 steelbook and a DVD edition of the film separately. This is a French distributor, so the normal Blu-ray and DVDs will be region-locked, but ESC does ship to the United States and the 4K format is region-free.

What’s ‘Terrifier 3’ About?

Terrifier 3 takes place five years after Sienna Shaw's (Lauren LaVera) first encounter with Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) in Terrifier 2. Horror’s new favorite final girl has been institutionalized since that time, but she is coming home for the holiday season to have a nice family Christmas. However, that lasting trauma still has a hold on her, and it's made worse when Art comes back to Miles County to enact his devilish revenge. With the help of his possessed helper, Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi), this may be the last Christmas for Sienna and her remaining family members unless she accepts her final girl destiny. From the raw direction that combines Terrifier’s signature style with the cold dread of classics like Black Christmas to the rich performances to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger, Terrifier 3 is the best and goriest film in the franchise. That’s saying a lot given where Art has been, but its certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t lie.

Where Can You Watch ‘Terrifier 3’?

Terrifier 3 is still slay-riding in theaters, and you can watch the trailer below. If you can stomach Art’s madness, you can buy your tickets on Fandango’s website. ESC Editions of the Terrifier 3 physical media, including its massive franchise box sets, will be released on February 19, 2025. You can currently pre-order each edition on their website.