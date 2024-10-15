Horror movies have had fair success in 2024, although the recent release of Terrifier 3 might have made the rest look like light-hearted family entertainment in comparison. Such has been the vicious, unflinching approach to gore in the first two outings, with the second becoming a critically acclaimed hit, it was always likely the third would entice millions to their local theater expecting a rampage of riotous savagery. Well, thanks to this intrigue, the film has already reached the $18 million mark domestically, which, in turn, has helped the entire franchise to an impressive Box Office milestone.

In total, the Terrifier trilogy has reached the $30 million mark domestically and even hit $35 million worldwide. This is certainly impressive for a set of movies made on shoestring budgets in comparison to many of their contemporaries, with the first Terrifier reportedly produced for just $35,000. With Terrifier 3 set to continue its strong run in theaters, this franchise total will only get even greater, as Art the Clown and co cement themselves as modern horror forces to be reckoned with.

'Terrifier 3' is Not For the Faint of Heart

It's been well documented now that people who brave a Terrifier 3 viewing have had a range of strong, physical reactions to the film's unflinching use of gore. After the vomit-inducing horror of the first two outings, it was inevitable that the third was going to push boundaries further, although even some of the strongest fans of the franchise perhaps didn't expect the violence to be this unapologetic. If you're planning on heading to your local theater to check out Art the Clown in killer action, make sure you're prepared for an experience that might be unlike anything else you'll witness this year, for better or for worse. The high level of graphic violence in Terrifier 3 was something discussed in Ross Bonaime's review of the film for Collider:

"Terrifier 3 wants us to revel in the vicious kills that Art engages in, finding new unsettling ways to destroy a body. Like the previous films, Art and Leone are both at their peak playing in the blood, cracking bones, peeling back skin, and letting the violence flow. There’s no question that Leone’s skill in escalating these murders has grown significantly since the first film and the practical effects are undeniably impressive with each new death. And yet, it’s the way that these kills are handled that makes Terrifier 3 truly horrifying. It’s not enough to kill each person, Art has to literally destroy the body as much as possible, leading to murders that last several minutes, as each possible part of a human is broken to cause immense pain. But even worse is that Leone often makes family members of the deceased watch Art’s destruction. It’s not enough in that opening sequence that we hear a child getting murdered, we also have to watch his mother find his dismembered body in his bed, then have us watch her cry and scream at her child’s annihilation."

Terrifier 3 has sent the franchise past the $30 million mark at the domestic Box Office. You can catch the third outing in theaters right now.

