Art the Clown reached a new level of fame last year when he not only starred in the mega-successful Terrifier 3, but also became a playable character in Call of Duty. His placement in the popular video game franchise was a sign of how far this indie slasher from director Damien Leone had come from its humble anthology roots. Leone is currently hard at work writing Terrifier 4. However, if you need more Art in your life before this monster’s big screen return, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game from Relevo and publisher Selecta Play is coming soon. Now, this killer clown’s first starring game has got a blood-soaked physical media edition.

The meaty Collector’s Edition comes with a long list of goodies for horror fans to smile over. This includes a physical copy of the game for PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch, a puke bag, a reversible poster, bloody gameplay gloves, a character sticker set, Art’s mix soundtrack and Art’s art book. This devilish package also comes with a premium collector’s box, a special “Thank You” letter, an old-school instruction manual and exclusive digital content for the game itself. These exclusives feature a hardcore mode with an alternate ending, new character skins, and an extra gallery. The ARTcade Game is inspired by vintage beat’em ups of the 1980s with a maddening horror twist. This deadly clown may be captured in pixel art, but he's just as gruesome as his cinematic counterpart. The previously released trailer showcased a ton of gore on par with the unrated films it's based on.

Art the Clown Will Return in 'Terrifier 4'

Image Via Relevo and Selecta Play

After his rematch with Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) lost his demonic helper Vicky (Samantha Scaffidi) and his supernatural abilities in Terrifier 3. At the same time, Sienna had lost arguably even more as the rest of her extended family was brutally murdered by Art on Christmas Eve. This includes her brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam). Her cousin Gabbie (Antonella Rose) was also lost to the depths of hell. The latter of which will most likely be the catalyst that jumpstarts Terrifier 4. There's not much we know about this upcoming slasher sequel yet, but it will be the final chapter in the Terrifier saga. Leone has treated horror fans with a bloodbath of creative kills, surprisingly rich characters and emotionally sincere themes thus far. The sky's the limit to how Art the Clown's reign of terror will end.

When Does ‘Terrifier 4’ Release?

Terrifier 4 doesn't have a release date yet, but a 2026 window is a safe bet at this point. Until then, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will be debuting sometime this year on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. You can pre-order the digital version of the game on Steam. However, if you want to add The ARTcade Game to your physical media collection, the Collector's Edition is up for pre-order at select retailers.