The Terrifier series comprises three feature-length horror movies to date, though you could argue it began with a couple of short films and one feature-length anthology movie. The shorts were The 9th Circle (2008) and Terrifier (2011), and then the anthology movie was All Hallow's Eve (2013). These were all written and directed by Damien Leone, who has since gone on to helm all three feature-length Terrifier movies, too. He’s maintained a level of creative control over the franchise to date, and has kept up some level of consistency while clearly evolving as a filmmaker from entry to entry. Broadly, the series revolves around its central villain, Art the Clown, a character who never speaks but is nonetheless incredibly charismatic. He takes joy in what he does: brutally tormenting his victims and killing them, usually slowly, all the while possessing supernatural abilities that make him incredibly tough – if not outright impossible – to beat.

These movies are uncompromising, sadistic, and oftentimes uncomfortable in ways that are oddly admirable. There is an element of very dark comedy to be found in the Terrifier series, but also genuine shock value, owing to the level of violence and the usually convincing gore effects. They are movies where nothing is off limits, and so once the series started focusing a little more on an overarching narrative, the Terrifier films became oddly compelling dramatically. When anything can happen, the stakes feel genuinely high. Also, the mythology of the series thus far is interesting, plus Art the Clown is one hell of a lead antagonist, not to mention one whose past still has mysteries attached to it. The Terrifier series has not ended with its third feature film by any means, but now that it’s a trilogy (and will likely grow from there), it’s possible to assess those features so far. Indeed, discussing the three main movies (not counting the shorts or the anthology film) is the best way to break down just how much the series has improved, and highlight why it’s one of the greatest ongoing horror franchises at the moment.

3 'Terrifier' (2016)

Starring: David Howard Thornton, Jenna Kanell, Samantha Scaffidi

Image via Dread Central

There are redeeming qualities to be found in the first feature-length Terrifier movie, but it’s easily the roughest of the bunch, and the enjoyable parts are balanced fairly well with the less-than-great parts. To start with the good, it is a feature-length film that instantly establishes Art the Clown as a great on-screen villain. Though he’d appeared in the aforementioned shorts and All Hallow’s Eve, Terrifier (2016) was the first time he was played by David Howard Thornton, who’s since made the role his own (though credit has to go to the original actor, Mike Giannelli, who helped birth the character). Thornton is the only actor in Terrifier who really makes an impression, as no one else is given much to work with. This is a severely stripped-back slasher flick that stretches and forces itself to what ends up being just 85 minutes. Though its sequels are considerably longer, they manage to not feel as long as this first movie.

As it’s just an introduction (or re-introduction) to a villain, and a showcase for countless grisly death scenes, Terrifier pretty much lacks a narrative. Art the Clown goes on a rampage on Halloween, and methodically kills a series of characters… not necessarily straight away, because Terrifier makes it plain how much of a sadist Art is. There is bloodshed and there is a sufficiently creepy clown, with Art joining the ranks of all the best and most noteworthy creepy clowns from the history of cinema. If that sounds like enough, then you may enjoy Terrifier. But those who want something more may find 2016’s Terrifier tedious. It’s still a somewhat necessary piece of the overall series, and kind of works if you approach it as a proof-of-concept movie or something of a prologue, rather than a full-on and entirely satisfying first chapter.

Terrifier On Halloween night, Tara Heyes finds herself as the obsession of a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 15, 2016 Director Damien Leone Cast Jenna Kanell , Samantha Scaffidi , David Howard Thornton , Catherine Corcoran , Pooya Mohseni , Matt McAllister Runtime 82

2 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Starring: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam

Close

If Anakin Skywalker sat down to rewatch Terrifier 2, he would probably declare that, “This is where the fun begins.” And he’d be right, because there is a gigantic improvement on the first movie, elevating the Terrifier franchise into something a little more than just niche. Well, Terrifier 2 is still an acquired taste. It has a proper story and a good deal more care put into things narratively and cinematically, but it’s just as relentless with its on-screen violence as the first movie, and probably proves more intense in some of its more infamous moments. Terrifier was gory, but Terrifier 2 was an absolute bloodbath. Parts are genuinely painful to watch, and the added focus on characters and story might have something to do with that. Though no one here is especially deep, there are victims in this who feel somewhat like real people, and that brings an extra level of pain to seeing them suffer, intensified beyond what was done in the first movie.

Art the Clown is even more impactful here, with Terrifier 2 thankfully introducing a memorable heroine, too, in the form of Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera). There’s nothing too complicated; she has friends and family who are targeted by Art, and she discovers she might be able to take him down before he can brutally slaughter everyone she cares about. Terrifier 2 has a focus on lore, with mythology being introduced this way… but it also feels “mythological” in the sense that there are some more fantastical elements here, both for Sienna as the film’s protagonist and Art as the antagonist, whose supernatural abilities are highlighted even further. The film is overlong, at 138 minutes, and certain side characters are a little shallow… but there’s a great villain, a great heroine, a good deal more tension, and some of the gnarliest violence you'll ever see in a slasher movie. In other words, it’s got enough ingredients to be a pretty damn satisfying horror flick; surprisingly so, coming right off the first movie.

Terrifier 2 After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 6, 2022 Director Damien Leone Cast Felissa Rose , David Howard Thornton , Samantha Scaffidi , Griffin Santopietro , Tamara Glynn , Lauren LaVera Runtime 138 Main Genre Horror

1 'Terrifier 3' (2024)

Starring: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Daniel Roebuck

Image via Cineverse

Terrifier 2 was always going to be a hard act to follow, but Terrifier 3 lives up to expectations, and might even exceed the previous film in terms of quality… just. Honestly, Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 are both very good and slightly flawed in similar ways, with the main difference being that Terrifier 3 is better-paced and, overall, a little tighter. At 125 minutes long, it’s still pretty lengthy by slasher movie standards, but it finds more than enough to do for that runtime, and a 13-minute difference made quite an impact here. It builds with more purpose narratively and when it comes to suspense. Terrifier 3 begins with a good deal of savagery, and the intriguing development that comes with bringing back one of Art’s victims from the original Terrifier, Victoria Heyes, in a key supporting role. Sienna and her brother also return, and there are a few new decent enough side characters.

Having some returning players on both sides does make the conflict feel more meaningful and, again, nauseating. Art’s victims here are more sympathetic than ever, and their deaths are somehow more painful-looking than the majority of murders in the last two movies (okay, the infamous salt scene from Terrifier 2 aside). Things feel bigger, but not too big; there are still places one can imagine a Terrifier 4 going, should the series continue to get more ambitious and expansive. And if that’s not enough praise, Terrifier 3 is also an incredibly effective Christmas movie; perhaps the most violent of all time, to the point it’s almost surprising it hasn’t been banned in countless countries. There’s a level of obscenity to the violence here, and some of the most harrowing and suspenseful scenes you're likely to see in a horror movie this year, as a result. It’s a gut punch of a movie, and an oddly spectacular one, too. If Terrifier 4 is better still, this whole series could well end up being an all-timer for the horror genre.

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Expand

Watch in theaters

NEXT: The Worst Late-Career Movies by Great Directors, Ranked