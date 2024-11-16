The final girl — a beloved and iconic trope in horror. Since the birth of slashers, slashers have been butchering teens, constantly finding new and creative ways to hack these adolescents to pieces. However, these killers were always unable to defeat one girl; an innocent teen who ends up overpowering them and is left standing. Horror hounds are familiar with the powerhouse performances in this tradition, such as Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween as Laurie Strode and Heather Langdenkamp as Nancy in A Nightmare on Elm Street. With the third entry in the Terrifier franchise sweeping the nation both commercially and culturally, one cannot help but weigh it against other iconic horror franchises, especially in terms of popular tropes. One of the strongest differences between this series and others is its final girl. Terrifier's final girl protagonist helps elevate the series into something incredibly lore-based and, despite its gore, grounded in a strong sense of humanity.

Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is no typical final girl. It's debatable whether she should even be considered one at all. In fact, Sienna is less of a final girl and more of a mythic, Ash Williams-type horror hero, which completely flips the slasher narrative on its head.

Sienna Shaw Is Similar to Evil Dead's Ash Williams

From the moment the audience meets Sienna, she is already more developed than a typical slasher protagonist. She is smart, and creative, and already has her fair share of demons from her father's death. She holds her family close to her, honoring her dad by building a costume of the character he designed. Additionally, she wields the sword he built for her, which ends up being the only weapon that can fend off Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton).

There are some parallels between Sienna and Ash Williams of the Evil Dead franchise. In Sam Raimi's universe, the Deadites as villains play a backseat role to Ash's demon-slaying antics. Ash is a charismatic hero with an iconic costume and weapon. This is not entirely true for Terrifier, as Art has become arguably more well-known than the Deadites. Still, Sienna is just as important to the franchise as Art. With a sick costume, weapon, and unstoppable determination, she is a horror hero in her own right. Comparisons to other final girls are there, but she does not feel written as one, because Sienna is never portrayed as just a victim of Art.

While it's true that there is an inherent goofiness to Ash that is not found at all in Sienna's more grounded performance, one cannot help but see the comparison. In horror, it is usually just the villain that a series is known for, rather than the human character up against them. However, in both the Evil Dead and Terrifier franchises, the main characters are just as much of a household name as the antagonists. With Sienna being a female alternative to Ash, as well, it feels like a complete flip of sexist slasher motifs. With female characters feeling under-baked or downright exploited so much throughout slasher history, Sienna feels incredibly refreshing. Every traumatic incident she fights through makes her stronger, and this resilience makes her more of a mythic hero. Even if the series did not have Art, Sienna could easily stand on her own in a film fighting any other supernatural foe.

Sienna Is Just as Important to Terrifier as Art the Clown

One of the biggest criticisms of the Terrifier franchise is the nature of its extreme violence. The series pushes every boundary, unapologetically slaughtering kids, the elderly, and anyone else in some of the most brutal fashions imagined. Still, the films are not as dehumanizing as their biggest critics like to claim. In fact, Lauren LaVera's heroic performance is what helps elevate the series from being solely a gruesome torture story to an epic tale of good and evil.

One of Sienna's strongest values is family. This is true for her relationship with her brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam) and her cousin, aunt, uncle, and dead Father. Throughout the second two films of the series, audiences watch Art commit some of the most depraved acts ever seen on film. He is a representation of the most evil and depraved forces. With religious and spiritual undertones to the films as well, one cannot help but consider how Sienna is almost a holy figure in a way. Her character, flaws, and strengths ground the movies in a metaphor for good and evil.

Overall, the Terrifier franchise is both gruesome and meaningful, thanks in great part to Lauren LaVera's character. While the first film is definitely a lot of fun, the introduction of her character in 2 makes the series stand out from other stomach-churning slasher films. With Terrifier 3's cliffhanger ending, one can only get more excited for her return in the franchise's next entry.

Terrifier 3 is currently in theaters.

