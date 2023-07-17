While other genres struggle to get audiences in theaters, horror is the one genre that has remained a financial darling. The slasher genre in particular has been in the middle of a modern renaissance with Scream and Halloween leading the charge. However, in terms of original slashers, there’s no scarier name in horror than Art the Clown from Terrifier. This murderous clown has quickly become a genre icon thanks to the surprise hit of Terrifier 2 last October, but now the original Terrifier is heading back to theaters this week starting Wednesday, July 19.

What’s Terrifier About?

The original Terrifier didn’t try to reinvent the slasher sub-genre. Following two ill-fated young women on Halloween night on their way back from a party in the spooky town of Miles County, the unbearably frightening Art the Clown goes on a blood-soaked rampage. There’s no rhyme or reason to any of the madness, it’s just a dreadfully atmospheric kill-happy traumatizing good time. Even for well seasoned horror fans, Terrifier will keep you up at night. Just when you thought clowns couldn’t get any scarier, director Damien Leone took the fear to a whole new level. Art has become one of the scariest figures in all of horror thanks to his creatively messed up skills, haunting look, and Leone’s fearless approach to the genre. When we’re just talking about the original, there’s one kill involving a saw that will make you want to never eat again out of the fear that you’ll throw up over just the thought of it.

Objectively Terrifier 2 is the better film as it has a more traditional “final girl” narrative and an epic scope that enriches the lore surrounding Art without explaining what they exactly are. It even found a way to make the ending of the original film more messed up then it already was. However, even though the sequel improves upon everything in Terrifier, that doesn’t mean the original isn’t worth the watch. Especially if you can watch it in a theater. Terrifier never plays by the horror “rules” and the original contains some of the most shocking moments in recent genre history. Terrifier 2 reportedly was making moviegoers pass out, but there are moments in the first film that rival the sequel's extremely grotesque nature.

Image Via Bloody Disgusting

RELATED: 'Terrifier 3': Release Window, Filming, Returning Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

While Terrifier received a very limited release in its original theatrical run throughout the late 2010s, the success of Terrifier 2 has allowed the first film to breathe new horrifying life. Terrifier 2 made an insane $15 million worldwide on a small $250,000 budget. However, the first film’s budget was even smaller at just $35,000. This means despite the fact that Terrifier is being shown in only 700 theaters across the United States, it’s certain to make a killing based on Terrifier 2’s record shattering run. This is also the widest theatrical release Terrifier has ever received.

Terrifier 3 is Coming Soon

Another big reason why Terrifier is returning to theaters is because Terrifier 3 is seeing Art the Clown’s return in late 2024. Depending on how the current actor and writers strike pans out, filming on the third film is set to start this winter. Until then, you can see Terrifier in theaters and buy both films on Blu-ray now. You can buy your tickets for Terrifier on the film’s website.